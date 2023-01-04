Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss laid to rest in private funeral in LA ahead of larger celebration of life

<!–

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was buried surrounded by his close relatives.

The late dancer and DJ of the Ellen DeGeneres Show has a private funeral on Wednesday. TMZ reported.

While the ceremony is only for his close relatives, a larger celebration of life is reportedly to be held in the near future.

Boss died by suicide on December 13 at the age of 40.

Rest: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will be buried Wednesday afternoon with a private funeral service for close relatives in Los Angeles, TMZ reported; seen in June 2022

Sources close to Boss said the larger ceremony would be for his close friends, as well as people he considered part of his family.

Presumably one of those guests is Boss’s good friend Ellen DeGeneres.

He did the DJ duties on her popular daytime talk show, but eventually moved up to become a co-executive producer after becoming a popular regular on the show.

Prior to his biggest role with DeGeneres, Boss made his breakthrough when he competed on season four of So You Think You Can Dance and finished second.

He would return to the competition series as a guest in subsequent seasons before moving on to DeGeneres’ show.