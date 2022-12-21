Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss developed an HGTV series about Malibu Barbie Dream House before committing suicide

The late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Wolker had many plans before his tragic death earlier this month.

The dancer and DJ, who committed suicide on Dec. 13 at the age of 40, had developed multiple shows for HGTV with his wife.

One, a limited series about the creation of a life-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House, was set to go into production in January, deadline reported Tuesday.

Boss and his wife had already expressed an interest in home improvement programs when she hosted Design Star: Next Gen for HGTV last year while appearing as a guest judge, and the couple also appeared on the show House Party of the network.

The couple also teamed up to develop a series where they would help first-time homebuyers find their perfect home for HGTV.

According to the publication, the Boss and Holker limited series is said to be modeled after HGTV’s 2019 limited series A Very Brady Renovation.

The show reunited the surviving cast members of The Brady Bunch to take the house that served for exterior shots of the TV family’s house and transform it into the one shown on television.

The iconic interiors of Brady’s house were all created on sets, and the house filmed for exterior sets had a completely different interior, so it had to be transformed to follow the design of the original film sets.

The Boss and Holker show would have followed a somewhat similar formula to create a lifelike version of Barbie’s home in Malibu.

The network even reported trying to find a solid house to renovate in coastal Malibu, though it later settled on a house in Santa Clarita, California, which is more than an hour’s drive inland from Malibu.

“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV spokesperson told the publication. “But for now, our primary focus remains to wish Allison and the entire Boss family the best during this difficult time.”

While they seemed to have a strong relationship with HGTV, the pair had other projects in the works elsewhere as well.

Since the two were dancers, it made sense for them to try launching their own dance competition series, and they had also explored some form of variety or talk show as well as a game show.

In terms of merchandising, Boss and Holker had a paid partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods formed last year to produce a line of both sporting and casual wear.

Boss died Tuesday after shooting himself in the head in his room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California.

The tragedy came just three days after the dancer celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with Allison.

In addition to his wife, Boss is survived by his son Maddox, six; daughter Zaia, three; and stepdaughter Weslie, 14.