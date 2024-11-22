Stephen A. Smith slams the NFL’s response to players doing the Donald Trump dance

Stephen A. Smith has blamed the “woke and cancel culture” for the NFL’s choice to tackle the Donald Trump celebratory dance that has swept the sports world.

The likes of Nick Bosa, Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley and more have all emulated the president-elect’s example on the court in recent weeks.

And that’s what an NFL spokesperson said Front office sports that the league had “no problem” with the dance, Smith doesn’t think the celebration even needs an explanation.

“This is why I’m so upset that the NFL even had to issue a statement about it. Because partying usually doesn’t warrant it,” he began Stephen A. Smith Showper Fox News.

“There is no need for a response from the league. So why was it necessary this time? Do you know why? Because we have a group of people who still live with their heads in the cloud and act like they can protest every little damn thing.

Donald Trump’s dance during the campaign has become a hit in the United States

49ers star Nick Bosa paid tribute to the president after bagging earlier this month

But Stephen A. Smith was angry that the NFL even felt the need to address the dance

“This is America,” he added. “Donald Trump won the election quite convincingly, I might add….”

While the NFL has no problem with players doing Trump’s now-famous dance, it fined 49ers star Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat when he interviewed his teammates after the game last month crashed.

Bosa was specifically fined because his hat had a “personal message,” which multiple reports say violates the NFL’s uniform and equipment rules.

Additionally, CBS was accused of removing Bowers’ Trump celebration from a social media post of his touchdown.

Bosa — who has not been shy in his past support of Trump — confirmed he was honoring the new president when asked about his celebration earlier this month.

“I think you know the answer to that question,” he said via the San Francisco Chronicle. “All the boys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the guys reminded me. And it was fun.’

Christian Pulisic, the star of the US men’s national team, also got in touch with the craze earlier this week after scoring against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers pulled out the Trump dance after scoring a TD

Earlier this season, Bosa crashed his teammates’ TV interview to show off a MAGA hat

UFC star Jon Jones also celebrated after winning his fight last weekend – with Trump in the stands – while golfer Charley Hull did too.

No athlete has been punished for doing the dance, or is expected to be punished, although Smith still said the NFL’s speech on the trend was “emblematic of the climate we’ve been living in for years now, and that’s why I believe Donald Trump really got elected…’

“Wake culture, cancel culture, oh yeah, that played a role,” he continued.

‘If you have people walking around wondering whether or not they are pronouncing the correct pronoun. I wonder if that’s going to cost them their job or their job as a PC because, God forbid, your opinion is different than the average man walking around America. God knows what would happen to you. That’s what America has reverted to.”