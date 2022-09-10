Stephen Miller is among more than a dozen Trump associates hit with subpoenas

Stephen Miller, the former White House aide to Donald Trump, is one of more than a dozen Trump associates subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of a wider investigation into the former president, according to a new report.

A federal grand jury this week issued the subpoenas against Miller, Trump’s top writer of presidential speeches, as well as Bryan Jack, the last White House political director of the administration, among others. New York Times reported on Friday.

The subpoenas seek information about the inner workings of the Save America PAC, the fundraising behemoth Trump created days after the 2020 election, which amassed a $100 million war chest through donation calls centered on its unproven claim that the election was stolen.

It indicates that the DOJ investigation is broadening as federal prosecutors previously targeted a Trump allies plan to elevate alternative voters in key battlefield states that Joe Biden won as a way to undermine the vote.

Junior and mid-level aides who worked at the Trump White House and on his presidential campaign also received subpoenas on Wednesday, the Times reported.

Receiving a subpoena does not mean that a person is the target of a criminal investigation, but rather that investigators believe they may have information relevant to the case.

Miller and Jack declined to comment on the outlet, and Trump himself has not yet publicly responded to reports of the Save America PAC investigation.

The new subpoenas were issued by a grand jury separate from the jury investigating a failed bid by Trump loyalists to submit false voters to undo the 2020 election, though the two grand juries appear to be focusing on overlapping issues. , the Times reported.

The Save America PAC investigation was first reported by ABC News.

The new subpoenas seek information about communications with a range of people, including lawyers subpoenaed as part of the bogus election investigation.

Save America was launched two days after networks mentioned the 2020 election for President Joe Biden and raised money using Trump’s lies about voter fraud

But despite the overlap, it’s unclear what prosecutors think links the alleged fake voter plot to Trump’s Save America PAC.

The Save America PAC, founded just days after the 2020 election, has brought in more than $135 million, including more than $30 million transferred from Trump’s campaign committee.

The group has spent approximately $36 million, including approximately $3.1 million on various law firms for legal advice, leaving it with a $99 million war chest in its latest reporting period in July.

The PAC also paid about $8.7 million to Event Strategies Inc, the company that helped organize Trump’s January 6, 2021 rally in DC, immediately preceding the U.S. Capitol riot.

The Justice Department’s investigation parallels an investigation by a US House committee that has held several public hearings, including in prime time, into attempts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election loss.

That House committee does not have the authority to file criminal charges, but legal experts have said the testimony during the hearings gives prosecutors ground to explore.

The new subpoenas are another sign of escalating police surveillance of Trump.

Last month, the FBI searched his Florida home as part of the investigation into whether he brought classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

He is also facing a civil investigation in New York over allegations that his company, the Trump Organization, misled banks and tax authorities about the value of his assets.

Trump has previously labeled the FBI raid as “prosecuting misconduct” and political weaponization of the criminal justice system. He has repeatedly denied any allegation.

In the 246 years since the founding of the United States, a former president has never been charged with a crime. However, former presidents do not enjoy general immunity from prosecution.