STEPHEN MCGOWAN: Celtic and Rangers are splashing the cash like drunken sailors

Set aside Aaron Ramsey’s missed penalty. When Rangers took on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, Scottish football remembered what it felt like to be relevant again. Even the pub league get-togethers took the day off.

By Thursday evening, a steamy day in Seville was beginning to feel like a heat-induced mirage. And you wondered if Brian from Bristol’s grandmother could really get a match in the SPFL.

Motherwell’s performance against Sligo Rovers, a team languishing in fifth place in the League of Ireland, was a bleak and humiliating affair. A display so terrible and unforgivable that Graham Alexander paid for it with his job.

Rangers reaching the Europa League final gave Scottish football a chance to feel relevant again

But the feeling has faded after Motherwell was humiliated by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds

In the course of a 3-0 aggregate defeat, the Fir Park team offered nothing. There was no fight, no flair, no threat to the opponent’s goal. It was a European achievement so far removed from Rangers in Dortmund that you wondered if the two teams are actually competing in the same league.

The reality is they don’t. The SPFL marketing guys will tell everyone that an exciting new Premiership season kicks off today in Livingston, with 12 teams competing for the trophy.

But if you accept that Sligo should have no real chance of beating Motherwell, then by the same logic it should also be recognized that Motherwell – with their inferior budget – has no right to live with Celtic or Rangers.

It has now been 37 years since a team from outside Glasgow was crowned champions of Scotland and there is now an acceptance that the Premiership is two competitions in one. In the 2022-23 season, Celtic and Rangers will battle for the crown, while the other ten teams compete for the best of the rest.

Celtic and Rangers will compete for the Scottish Premiership title again this season

In any case, for Rangers, the status quo is reassuring evidence that the trauma of 2012 is finally over. The famous hedge that towers over the sidelines of Brechin’s Glebe Park is 67 meters long. Ten years ago it could have been ten times bigger and it still wouldn’t have closed the gap between the Ibrox outfit and Celtic.

A grueling first season outside the top flight began on July 29, 2012. With Rangers scrambling to secure conditional membership in the SFA hours before kick-off, a Ramsdens Cup tie in Brechin felt like an erratic aberration.

Lee McCulloch scored in extra time in a biblical downpour, which summed up the plight of Ally McCoist and his players. A financial tsunami had wiped out a large number of key players from the building with free transfers. Replacing the Rangers with the likes of Sebastien Faure and Emilson Cribari, they struggled to survive.

Celtic defeated their arch-rivals for the Scottish Premiership crown in the 2021-22 campaign

With the assurance of three or four years of domestic dominance and a run in the Champions League, the glee of Celtic fans was unbridled. While their bitter rivals were wrecking it in Brechin and Annan, the Parkhead side headed to Moscow and secured their first-ever group stage win. Two weeks later, they beat Barcelona and started a last-16 clash with Juventus.

The age-old two-horse race of Scottish football had become a one-team procession. And while Steven Gerrard completed The Journey a year ago when he secured the first Rangers title since 2011, it has taken a little longer to challenge Celtic’s financial advantage off the field.

When Ange Postecoglou regained the crown to automatically qualify for the Champions League, it felt as if the Parkhead club had once again put some distance between themselves and their bitter rivals. Few considered the impact reaching a Europa League final would have on Rangers’ fortunes.

Rangers have bolstered their squad with signings including Liverpool’s Ben Davies (above)

A record club transfer sale of £20 million for Calvin Bassey followed £10 million from Southampton to Joe Aribo. They spent £4 million of that money on Liverpool’s Ben Davies, a similar fee on Besiktas’ Ridvan Yilmaz, £2.7 million on Rabbi Matondo and another £1.8 million on Antonio Colak. If Rangers get past Union Saint-Gilloise and then a play-off to secure a golden ticket to the Champions League group stage, the days of Kevin Kyle and Ian Black being drawn for free transfers will feel like a sweat- exciting nightmare.

Celtic barely sit back. This summer, the champions spent £16 million on Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alex Bernabei. In a statement to the stock exchange, they predicted financial figures for the end of the year “significantly higher than market expectations”.

None of this is good news for domestic rivals on the opening day of a new campaign. Forced to cut costs during the pandemic, Celtic and Rangers are now back on their feet. Motherwell took fifth place last season, despite winning just three league games after the winter break. Deserving a place in Europe that their form barely deserved, a humiliating defeat to Sligo is a devastating reflection on Scotland’s top flight.

Celtic have also been busy in the transfer market, with Jota (pictured) among their new signings

Alexander paid the price for that defeat with his job. Lee Johnson of Hibs, Stephen Robinson of St Mirren and Callum Davidson of St Johnstone are also looking over their shoulders after poor results in the League Cup.

Going back into the fray against Celtic and Rangers must have the appeal of a night out in Dundee with Jacob Rees Mogg. For one or two others, the relative strength of the Glasgow giants has produced unexpected spin-offs.

Thanks to Rangers and Celtic in Europe, Scotland’s coefficient has improved enough to give Hearts a guarantee for European football in the group stage until Christmas. To celebrate, the Tynecastle club treated itself to a £600,000 outlay on Lawrence Shankland. Finishing third has never been so rewarding.

That explains why Aberdeen has used the money generated from the sale of Calvin Ramsey and Lewis Ferguson to attract nine new players. And why Dundee United – which lose £3m a year – have spent money they don’t really have on striker Steven Fletcher and Welsh international Dylan Levitt. None of this will matter much to who wins the competition. The destiny of the title will still come down to results in Old Firm games.

Hearts are guaranteed until at least Christmas European football in the group stage – thanks to Scotland and Rangers

Gearing up for another season in the Highland League, Brechin City must look back with nostalgia at the day they gave the mighty Rangers a run for their money.

After a summer where the Glasgow giants have been throwing their money around like drunken sailors on furlough, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hibs and the rest will soon know exactly how they feel.

Football is right when he suspects that there is one rule for others

Imagine the fallout if an independent report ever found the SFA or SPFL guilty of “institutional racism.”

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon would drive out of the Covid pulpit to issue a wagging finger. They would convene an emergency summit in Edinburgh to kick off Ian Maxwell, Neil Doncaster and the country’s biggest clubs.

James Dornan MSP would drag the Strict Liability carcass off the fire for another flogging.

The threat of cutting core funding would dangle like a guillotine.

Willie Miller and Michael Stewart would be wheeled out to give them hell on Radio Scotland. And the new Hate Crime Act — which creates a hate crime “foster” offense — could be swung in football’s face faster than Willie Collum can pull out a red card.

An explosive report on racism in Scottish cricket has revealed alarming details of institutional racism

For example, the treatment given to football during the Covid lockdown.

Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli broke the rules by flying to Spain for a day and not isolating himself on return. Eight Aberdeen players broke social distancing rules in a city center pub after a defeat to Rangers.

Retired as ‘role models’, the prime minister just stopped threatening some stupid football players with electronic tags.

Maybe it’s the summer break’s fault. But the political fallout from a report confirming ‘institutional racism’ at Cricket Scotland has clearly been approachable by comparison.

Sports Minister Maree Todd said “rapid and decisive action” was needed. Meetings were organized with a range of sporting governing bodies.

Other sports know they need to get their house in order. The football profile in particular offers no hiding place for the withering gaze of lawyer Aamer Anwar.

That is why the SFA wrote to clubs reminding them that players and officials found guilty of racist or discriminatory behavior will be punished under the new Disciplinary Rule 81 with a minimum ban of 10 games. It’s why SPFL chief Doncaster covered the back of the league by warning fans of a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct before the big kick-off.

The people who run football in Scotland think they have different rules than rugby and cricket. They are not wrong.