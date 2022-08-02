Stephen King tells publishing house $2.2B merger trial that it will be a ‘bad for competition’ 

Horror author Stephen King testified at a lawsuit against a $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, calling the proposed plans after the merger “a bit ridiculous.”

King, author of “The Shining,” “Carrie” and other blockbusters, told a court that if the two giant publishing houses merge and are still fighting each other over books, it will be like “a man and woman bidding against each other for the same house.’

He is among a group of people who oppose the $2.2 billion merger during the antitrust process, along with publishers and authors’ agents.

Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the United States, said it plans to buy rival Simon & Schuster in November 2020.

The publishing house is owned by the German media conglomerate Bertelsmann. Simon & Schuster is owned by ViacomCBS, now Paramount Global. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November 2021 to block the merger.

King is battling his own publisher Simon & Schuster, who have represented him for years – as many fear the ‘Big Five’ publishers turning four will hurt the industry.

Horror author Stephen King, 74, arrives in court today to testify on behalf of the government against his own publisher, Simon & Schuster during a trial in which the US Department of Justice tries to convince a federal judge to approve the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon. & Schuster

Stephen King, known as the King of Horror for his best-selling books, signs an autograph for a fan outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

If the merger goes through, there are fears that the combined company would produce a disproportionate percentage of the best-selling books in the US.

This means that authors who normally have the two houses vying for their titles no longer reap the benefits of that competition.

Defense attorney Daniel Petrocelli is expected to argue that the merger will only make the book and title bidding market more competitive. Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster are rarely the two best bidders for new titles from top authors.

State attorney Mel Schwarz questioned the top author during the trial, where there were moments of humor and brief flashes of gentle indignation.

Dressed in an all-grey suit, Stephen King began his testimony, and the courtroom chuckled when a Justice Department attorney asked King to pronounce his appeal.

He said to them, ‘My name is Stephen King. I’m a freelance writer.’

The E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington DC heard Penguin Random House promised that its imprints will still bid against Simon & Schuster for authorship titles — even if the merger goes through and the companies actually become one.

When asked about the prospect, King called the idea “a bit ridiculous” and added, “You might as well say you get a man and a woman bidding against each other for the same house.”

He joked, gesturing with a polite wave of the arm, “It would be kind of very civilized and a little bit after you, and after you.”

The author told the audience why he is testifying, saying: ‘I came because I think consolidation is bad for the competition. It is becoming increasingly difficult for writers to find money to live on.

“The Big Five are quite entrenched. That’s my understanding of the book world, and I’ve been doing it for 50 years.’

In a surprising move, attorney Petrocelli said he had no questions for him in the cross-examination.

In the trial of publishers, the government focused not on what consumers pay for books, but on advances paid to the most successful authors, especially those who get $250,000 or more.

Some of the highest-paid authors from both publishing houses include Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Bruce Springsteen — all of whom have reportedly received more than $10 million in advances for their books.

Typically, celebrities, politicians, and award-winning authors are the ones making $250,000 or more in book advances, as publishers can already estimate their sales potential.

The government said in a preliminary ruling: “Evidence will show that the proposed merger is likely to result in authors of expected best-selling books receiving smaller advances, meaning authors who spend years working on their manuscripts will be paid less for their efforts.” .’

The government also wants to show that there were concerns among the merging parties that the deal is not legal.

King has long spoken out against the $2.2 billion merger, tweeting last year, “The more publishers consolidate, the harder it is for indie publishers to survive.”

The top five publishers are Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster and Hachette, with Walt Disney Co and Amazon.com Inc also on the market. HarperCollins is owned by News Corp.

Judge Florence Pan of the US District Court for the District of Columbia will decide whether the deal can go through. The process is expected to take two to three weeks.

Simon & Schuster also owns a number of smaller sub-publishers – for both adults and children.

They include: Adams Media, Atria, Emily Bestler Books, Enliven, Folger Shakespeare Library, Free Press, Gallery, Howard, Jeter Publishing, One Signal, Scout Press, Avid Reader Press, Scribner, Simon Element, Threshold, and Touchstone.

For children’s books, the company also owns 11 additional publishers, including Paula Wiseman Books, Atheneum and Saga Press.

Penguin Random House is home to nearly 275 editorially and creatively independent publishing houses – including Penguin Classics, Writer’s Digest Books and Harmony Books.

It is not believed that this merger will necessarily affect how much consumers will have to pay for books they buy. Instead, it is thought that authors will be paid less for their work.

Some of the top authors who have received major advances include Jennifer Egan. The novel Manhattan Beach was published in 2017 by Simon & Schuster and she is said to have received a $1 million advance for the book.

In 2016, Penguin Random House author Emma Cline paid a $2 million advance for her novel The Girls.

Bruce Springsteen was paid a $10 million advance from Simon & Schuster for his 2017 book Born to Run.

Simon & Schuster also published Hillary Clinton’s Living History, in which they paid her an advance of $14 million.

And her husband and former president received a $15 million advance from Penguin Random House subsidiary Alfred A. Knopf for his title My Life, published in 2004.

The process continues.