Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair and 1996 PhD thesis will go on display outside of London

Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis and specially adapted glasses will be on display in Bradford in the first exhibition outside the capital.

Hundreds of the Cambridge Professor’s possessions, including a copy of his 1996 dissertation and specially adapted glasses that helped him communicate, are part of the Stephen Hawking at Work exhibition.

The academic’s personal belongings are currently on display at London’s Science Museum, but will move north next month.

The exhibition will be on display at the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford from February 9.

It is the first time that the collection is on display outside the capital.

The exhibit also provides insight into how the world-renowned physicist lived with motor neuron disease.

When he was first diagnosed, he was given a two-year prognosis, but he lived alongside the disease for five years.

Dr. Juan-Andres Leon, curator of Stephen Hawking at Work, said: ‘On display outside London for the first time, visitors to the National Science and Media Museum can explore extraordinary objects from Professor Stephen Hawking’s office.

These remarkable items provide a rare glimpse into Hawking’s remarkable life as a world-renowned theoretical physicist to inspire the next generation of scientists and thinkers.

“The Science Museum Group acquired Hawking’s most treasured possessions in May 2021 and now the public from around the country will have the opportunity to see a selection of these fascinating objects up close.”

The display contains one of only five known copies of the professor’s thesis that explored possible solutions to Einstein’s general relativity equations to show that the universe must have originated in a singularity, a single point of infinite density.

Mr Hawking’s daughter, Lucy, said: ‘It’s great to see items from my father’s office together at the National Science and Media Museum as part of a highlights exhibition.

“Dad’s office was such a unique and fascinating environment, and I hope this setup can inspire some of the scientists of the future.”