Stephen Hawking’s Volkswagen Caravelle minivan and his disabled parking permit goes up for auction

Stephen Hawking explored the limits of human understanding, both in the vastness of space and in the bizarre submolecular world of quantum theory.

In addition to numerous best-selling books, Hawking also published several important scientific articles during an illustrious research career.

With his groundbreaking theories, the legendary physicist explored the origin of the universe and helped explain the behavior of black holes.

Stephen Hawking was a world-renowned theoretical physicist, best known for his book A Brief History of Time, which has sold more than 10 million copies since its publication in 1988.

1970: Space-time in black holes

One of Hawking’s first core ideas was how space and time react within the brutal confines of black holes.

Black holes are regions of space with a gravitational field so intense that no matter or radiation can escape.

The objects are so powerful that they bend time and space in bizarre ways, and in 1970 Hawking showed how black holes change ‘space-time’.

1971-72: Black Hole Mechanics

Hawking devised the second law of black holes, which states that the total area of ​​a black hole will never decrease.

In separate work, Hawking led to the “no hair” theorem of black holes.

It states that black holes can be characterized by three numbers: their mass, charge and angular momentum.

The “hair” in Hawking’s idea is other information that disappears when it falls into the black hole.

1974-75: How Black Holes Disappear

Hawking showed that black holes give off heat and eventually disappear in an extremely slow process.

While a black hole the mass of the sun would take longer than the age of our universe to evaporate, smaller holes disappear faster.

Towards the end of their lives, they release heat at a dramatic rate, with an average-sized black hole releasing the energy of a million hydrogen bombs in just one-tenth of a second.

1982: How galaxies form

Hawking was one of the first to show how galaxies formed during an explosion of time and space.

He found that quantum fluctuations – small variations in the distribution of matter – grew into the galaxies that dot the cosmos today.

This is because strong gravitational forces caused matter to clump together.

1983: How the Universe Began

Hawking is best known for his efforts to combine two major theories of physics: quantum theory and Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

In 1983, the physicist teamed up with Professor Jim Hartle of the University of Chicago to propose a “wave function of the universe.”

This understanding is known as the Hartle-Hawking state and is meant to find out how the universe started through quantum mechanics.

In theory, this could be used to understand the properties of the universe around us.

1988 A Brief History of Time

Hawking’s bestseller A Brief History of Time has sold more than 10 million copies since its publication in 1988.

Describing the structure, origin, development and ultimate fate of the universe, the book was a surprising success for the relatively unknown physicist, who spent 237 weeks on the Sunday Times bestseller list.

Hawking wrote the book for readers with no knowledge of scientific theories.