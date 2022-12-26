Stephen Greif, star of The Crown, dies at 78

Actor Stephen Greif, best known for his roles in The Crown and the cult sci-fi drama Blake’s 7, has died at the age of 78, his agent confirmed Monday.

The seasoned character actor played the Speaker of the House, Sir Bernard Weatherill, during the fourth season of the Netflix hit The Crown in 2020.

Greif had previously enjoyed a recurring role as the malevolent space commander Travis on the late 1970s sci-fi series Blake’s 7, a character famous for his eyepatch and prosthetic arm.

Tragic: Actor Stephen Greif, best known for his roles in The Crown and the cult sci-fi drama Blake’s 7, has died aged 78, his agent confirmed Monday.

However, the Hertfordshire-born actor was already well established having starred opposite Robert Lindsay in the hugely popular sitcom Citizen Smith, playing shady pub owner Harry Fenning alongside Lindsay’s titular Marxist in three series.

Confirming his death in a statement on Boxing Day, his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates wrote: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

“He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Key role: The seasoned actor played Speaker of the House, Sir Bernard Weatherill, during the fourth season of Netflix’s 2020 hit The Crown (pictured)

Old times: Greif had previously enjoyed a recurring role as the malevolent space commander Travis on the late-1970s sci-fi series Blake’s 7, a character famous for his eyepatch and prosthetic arm.

The actor’s other notable credits included fleeting roles on the long-running soap operas Coronation Street and EastEnders, the 1970s spy drama The Sandbaggers, Waking The Dead, The Witcher and Doctor Who.

Commenting on his death, Bleak House and Sherlock actor Phil Davies wrote: “Very sad, a very good actor and a kind and sensitive man.” We played a little golf together. RIP.’

Actress Judy Jarvis added: “Devastated to hear that brilliant actor and fascinating scholar Stephen Greif has died.

“I loved working with him on Citizen Smith and most of all catching up with him multiple times since. Condolences and sympathy to his family and friends.’

Actor David Kennedy also paid tribute to the star, writing: “Sad news. I worked with Stephen only once on the NT. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gentleman. RIP sir and condolences to his family.

Elsewhere, Doctor Who actor Barnaby Edwards added: “A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing the villains, he was second to none.

“His biting wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.