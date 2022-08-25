Stephen Graham set to star in 12-part drama about east London’s illegal boxing world

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, has cast Stephen Graham in a 12-part drama about the illegal boxing world in East London in the 1850s.

A Thousand Blows plays the 49-year-old Help actor as veteran boxer Sugar Goodson, with the series focusing on a gang of female fighters during the industrial revolution.

Steven and Stephen are good friends after Graham starred in Peaky Blinders sixth and final season as the character Hayden Stagg.

Thrilling: Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, has cast Stephen Graham (pictured) in a 12-part drama about the illegal boxing world in East London in the 1850s

The drama A Thousand Blows follows two friends Hezekiah and Alec as they find themselves at the center of the city’s underground boxing scene.

A synopsis says: ‘The thrilling series follows Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica, who find themselves in the vibrant and violent melting pot of the post-industrial revolution in London’s East End.

Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – London’s infamous all-female gang – as they fight in the streets for survival.

Plot: A Thousand Blows stars the 49-year-old Help actor as veteran boxer Sugar Goodson, with the series focusing on a gang of female fighters during the Industrial Revolution (director Steven Knight pictured)

“As Hezekiah hones his newfound skills, he comes into contact with Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer played by Stephen Graham, and the two soon become locked in an intense rivalry that spreads far beyond the ring.”

The new series will premiere on Disney+ worldwide, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

Graham, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, said it was a “privilege” to play Henry “Sugar” Goodson, an amateur boxer who died in 1917.

Role: Steven and Stephen are close friends after Graham starred as Hayden Stagg in the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders (pictured)

He explained: ‘To be able to work with Steve and the talented team of writers we have on this project again has been truly amazing, and it has been a pleasure to tell the story of these incredible characters during this time in London.

“In addition to being privileged to bring the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show while also creating opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, through the ethos of providing training within production that would otherwise be difficult for some to achieve.’

Meanwhile, Steven Knight said, “I am thrilled to be working with Stephen and the very talented production team and group of writers on this project.

“I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We recreate a wonderful world and tell a remarkable true story.’

Disney+ has not yet shared a release date for the upcoming drama.

Stephen was last seen in the pandemic drama Help, alongside Jodie Comer, for which he won a BAFTA TV Award in May, as well as the one-off film Boiling Point.