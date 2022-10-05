Stephen Graham kisses wife Hannah Walters at 66th BFI Film Festival

Stephen Graham looked smitten as he was joined by his wife Hannah Walters on the red carpet of his latest film, a film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old actor leaned in for a kiss from his beautiful wife of 14 as he posed for photographers at the Mayfair Hotel during this year’s 66th BFI Film Festival.

The BAFTA winner who takes on the prominent role as Matilda’s father Mr. Wormwood, sat comfortably next to his leading lady.

The Liverpudlian looked smart in a navy suit he paired with a black shirt and a pair of brogues.

Meanwhile, Hannah complemented her fencing star husband with a navy ensemble and layered the look with a satin duster.

Her blonde locks were styled in voluminous waves, while her features were accentuated with a glamorous makeup palette.

Hannah looked every inch the proud wife as she beamed with pride during her husband’s big night.

The London Film Festival director has said she chose to open and close with “happy bits of cinema” that will leave audiences feeling “uplifted” in response to troubling recent world events.

Run by the British Film Institute (BFI), the 66th festival takes place in London between October 5 and 16 and extends to cultural venues in a further 10 cities across the UK, including Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff and Belfast.

This year, LFF opens with Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical and closes with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle told the PA news agency: “What they have in common is that they are both very happy bits of cinema and that felt really great this year, to have festive opening and closing moments.

“Matilda was very important to us. It’s a great British story, but it’s also a very happy story about underdogs getting their own backs and it’s also a great female story, which felt very special.

“The most important thing for us is that we haven’t opened or closed the festival with a family film in over ten years. We shoot family films at the festival, but it was so great to be able to say in a very bold and high-profile way that the festival is for everyone.

‘We close the festival with Knives Out, which is great, it is a real crowd puller, it will be a very nice way to close the festival.’

Tuttle said filmmakers are “not making a lot of light stories” this year.

She told PA: “There are some incredible movies throughout the program that are darker, more complex in terms of themes and stories, and take you to much darker places…they react to the world we live in, which is quite a disturbing place, and that’s what you’re seeing in cinemas this year.

“We don’t want to deny that there is, we’re really excited about the works they’ve created. But we also liked the idea of ​​going out in a bit of filmmaking as brilliant as Glass Onion, but people will feel very uplifting.”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be released on November 25 by Sony Pictures.

