STEPHEN GLOVER: I am not an alarmist by nature, but I admit Putin’s rant has left me fearful

When the possibly insane dictator of a barbaric regime threatens a nuclear attack on the West, it is wise to take him seriously.

Vladimir Putin said so yesterday as he announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to help support Russia’s flagging war in Ukraine.

Threats of nuclear retaliation against the West have been issued by Soviet and Russian leaders in the past, but never—even at the height of the Cold War—has there been one as explicit as this one.

Putin declared: ‘We will use all available means to protect Russia and our people – this is not a bluff. . . I want to emphasize — by any means available. Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them.’

In case there was any doubt, a former close adviser to Putin, Sergei Markov, filled in some details on yesterday’s Radio 4 Today program when he warned that ‘your cities will be targeted’.

This is what Markov said in his heart-wrenching speech: ‘If Britain will continue to be [the] aggressor against Russia. . . if Prime Minister Liz Truss still has a plan to destroy Russia, people in London should understand the threat [of nuclear weapons].’

Unhung? Undoubtedly. But it would be rash for our political leaders and the general public to dismiss these outpourings as empty threats. I only wish they were.

This is not the first time the Putin regime has spoken in such terms. Back in April, Sergei Lavrov, Putin’s puppet foreign minister, warned that if Nato continued to provide military aid to Ukraine, there would be a ‘significant threat’ of a nuclear conflict.

On that occasion, Boris Johnson was asked on TalkTV if he shared some analysts’ concerns about the possibility of nuclear war. He replied – perhaps unwisely: “No, I don’t.”

Can anything be done to avoid the danger? The horrible answer is that I don’t think it can. Putin may or may not be mad. But it is certain that he has abandoned any pretense that his regime adheres to the least standards of decency and honesty.

Before the war began, I argued in these pages that Russia had something of a case, since there were undoubtedly ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine who preferred to be ruled by Moscow rather than Kiev. This argument, although correct at the time, is now ancient history.

Because by invading Ukraine, and prosecuting the war in such a brutal way, Putin has established that he is both unbalanced and inhumane. Some of the war crimes committed by Russian soldiers can be compared to the worst Nazi atrocities.

Putin has deliberately killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians and forcibly deported thousands to Russia. There is ample evidence of widespread torture and murder.

In a pine forest on the outskirts of Izyum in eastern Ukraine, recently retaken from Russian hands, 445 graves have just been found, some containing more than one body. Many are said to be civilians, and there are women and children among them. In some cases there are signs of torture.

This is barbarism on an epic scale. It confirms, I think, that Putin is beyond civilized behavior. Furthermore, a despot who can torture and murder innocent civilians can have no moral qualms about using nuclear weapons.

The truth is that we cannot give up Ukraine. We must continue to supply arms to its armed forces – the UK is the second largest supplier of arms to the US – because the country is engaged in a fight against an evil aggressor.

But there is more to it than that. If we had not supported Ukraine, Putin’s forces would also have threatened the Baltic States and Poland and potentially the rest of Eastern Europe. By helping Ukraine defend itself, we are defending ourselves.

So there is no easy answer to my question about whether anything can be done to reduce the danger of a Russian nuclear attack. Under these circumstances, it would be both morally unthinkable and also contrary to our interests to leave Ukraine.

We must be strong. That means increasing our defense spending, as Liz Truss has undertaken to do, promising an increase of almost 50 per cent by the end of the decade. But of course this is a slow process which will not bring immediate improvements.

We can also place some credence in the traditional doctrine of nuclear deterrence, which holds water if a potential adversary is essentially rational. I sincerely hope, despite evidence to the contrary, that Vladimir Putin still is.

Although Russia has far more nuclear weapons than we do (our warhead numbers were hastily reduced by the Blair government), Britain still has the nuclear firepower to destroy Moscow and a large number of Russian cities.

Furthermore, our closest ally, the United States, has a nuclear arsenal roughly equal to Russia’s and, in terms of technical prowess, arguably far superior.

These are grim calculations, and I regret having to make them. My point is that in a rational world – and after all, the Cold War took place in a rational world – Vladimir Putin would not launch a nuclear attack on Britain or any other Western country.

But I’m afraid we can’t rule out the possibility, however remote, that he can – and so we find ourselves in the greatest danger since the end of the Second World War.

Some experts believe that while Putin is unlikely to use nuclear weapons against any Western country for fear of massive retaliation, he may use so-called battlefield nuclear weapons (which are much more limited and thus less lethal in their effects) against Ukrainian troops.

Even that would be a dangerous step, however, as the use of nuclear weapons could quickly escalate. What would the US do if Russia used nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine?

Here I hope to be forgiven for observing that the intellectually slightly battered 79-year-old Joe Biden does not come across as the most reliable or best-informed leader the free world has ever had. All that can be said is that in this crisis he is preferable to Donald Trump.

Our best bet is that as it becomes clearer to the Russians that their country is losing the war in Ukraine and thousands of Russian lives are being sacrificed, there will be a blow to Putin before he does anything really stupid. However, this is beyond our control. And that might not happen.

I’m not an alarmist by nature, but I admit I feel scared. Rationality can easily prevail. But there are unfortunately many examples in history – Hitler’s doomed invasion of Russia in 1941 is a good one – of despots who reject all common sense.

We can only hope that our leaders – unlike Boris Johnson in April – are aware of the great dangers we face. I fear the British public have not yet woken up to them.

All our silly arguments about strikes, and even our legitimate fears about the skyrocketing price of energy, could very quickly seem completely trivial in the face of an unthinkable – but not impossible – disaster.