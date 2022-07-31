STEPHEN GLOVER: How could an intelligent man get it so wrong?

At a recent luncheon hosted by Oldie magazine, the Duchess of Cornwall was in an admirably robust mood.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear,” Camilla declared. “Look up and look out, say less, do more — and get on with your work.” And that is exactly what I intend to do.”

We can only imagine what the candid Philip would have said about his eldest son’s latest folly: the news that Charles accepted £1 million for his charity from the family of Osama bin Laden, the most destructive terrorist who ever lived.

Camilla should adopt Philip’s no-nonsense approach and strike up a conversation with her husband. For example, she might say, “What a fool you’ve been—again. You seem to be going out of your way to discredit the monarchy. You can be a lazy idiot sometimes, Charles.’

Because it seems the heir to the throne isn’t listening to anyone else. According to the Sunday Times, which revealed the £1million gift from Osama bin Laden’s two half-brothers in 2013, one of his own households told him that his acceptance of it would cause national outrage if the news leaked to the media. And it has.

He just has terrible judgment in such matters, combined with a kind of stubborn arrogance. It’s as if he believes that, due to his great importance, he is somehow exempt from the norms that govern the rest of us

Another adviser reportedly urged Prince Charles to return the money and warned he would suffer serious reputational damage if his name appeared in the same sentence as the terrorist responsible for the murder of 67 Britons, along with thousands. Americans and others, on that terrible day, September 11, 2001.

But Charles sailed on in a blunt manner, just as he unwisely accepted a travel bag filled with €1 million from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani – a former prime minister of Qatar and not necessarily the most admirable man to ever wear the face of the Earth — during a one-on-one encounter at Clarence House.

That money, like the gift from the bin Laden family, was earmarked for the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. There is absolutely no suggestion that the prince is bribe or corrupt in any way.

The opposite is the case. We look to our next king to set an example of common sense—to be impeccable in his conduct, just as his mother, the Queen, has been throughout her long reign.

If you asked 100 people at the Dog and Duck if they thought the Prince should have accepted a gift from the family of a deadly terrorist (who was rightfully sent by US special forces in 2011), I bet almost all of them’ No’ would say.

Would Charles accept a huge donation from the descendants of Heinrich Himmler or Adolf Eichmann if they were able to make one? I can’t imagine even he would be so unwise.

So why take £1 million from the Bin Laden family? In any case, it would be less unpleasant to take money from the rather distant relatives of monsters whose sins were committed 80 years ago than from the half-brothers of an evil terrorist who has cast such a shadow over our own time. It makes little or no difference that the bin Laden family long ago disowned its murderous descendants.

I am afraid – monarchist as I am and in many ways an admirer of Prince Charles – that I almost despair at his folly. I cannot understand how a decent and intelligent man could have done something so very wrong.

What is clear is that his charity has led him astray. Last year it was alleged that Michael Fawcett, his closest confidant, offered to help a Saudi billionaire obtain a knighthood in exchange for generous donations to the Prince’s Foundation, of which Fawcett was chief executive. There is no suggestion that Charles was aware of this. The police are still investigating the matter.

At the very least, the prince must show that his charitable work will be carried out in a more respectable and transparent manner in the future, and that there will be no more weekend bags full of high denominations that change hands, or large gifts from one’s family. notorious mass murderer.

And since the Duke of Edinburgh is no longer with us, it’s really up to the candid Camilla to give her husband a proper dressing – and for the Prince to take a closer look at himself than he’s used to.

My concern is that Charles has been guilty of other stupid acts in the past that have not yet come to light, and if they do, more damaging revelations will follow.

Careless behavior on the part of the prince, if repeated, will weaken the monarchy. How terrifyingly fast could the Queen’s precious legacy unravel.