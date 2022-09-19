Queen’s funeral: The BBC grasped the public mood

The BBC has received a lot of criticism over the years, not least from my pen, for being a metropolitan center in many of its preoccupations and at times out of step with much of the country.

Let’s face it: aunt often looks at the world through a slightly left-wing lens. Witness Emily Maitlis, now departed from the BBC, whose quirky monologues were an extreme example of the Corporation’s political bias.

So when I heard of the Queen’s death, I trembled at the prospect of reporting on the Beeb, a reflection of the Republican prejudice I believe many of her journalists harbor in private. I shouldn’t have had such fears.

Of course we all knew that the BBC has long shown astonishing technical prowess in conveying the splendor of royal occasions, and yesterday’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral, the exciting processions and the engagement in Windsor was no exception. The camera work was superlative.

So was the commentary by Huw Edwards, who has proven himself a worthy successor to veteran David Dimbleby, who nevertheless turned up as a BBC commentator on the service.

Mr Edwards is well informed while carrying his knowledge lightly. He wisely said relatively little — and nothing at all during the funeral service — so as not to interrupt his audience’s reflections.

But the achievement goes well beyond the BBC’s traditional brilliance in state ceremonies coverage. What has surprised and encouraged me in recent days is the respect that our national broadcaster has shown for Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and the institution of the monarchy.

Not that the Beeb’s tone was slavish or “Pravda-esque” – to use the word hastily applied by Economist magazine to recent media coverage, drawing an odious comparison to the slavish obedience of the official body of the Communist Party during the Soviet era.

The BBC simply understood the public mood, which is overwhelmingly sympathetic to our late Queen, the new King and the monarchy as an institution. It is rather miraculous that it has set aside all the private reserves of its journalists.

There have been exceptions, to be sure. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is said to be outraged – and rightly so – by a report a week ago on BBC1’s News at Ten suggesting that Scotland is so far removed from the rest of the UK that it will be under the new King’s rule.

Such an interpretation seemed to be at odds with the many displays of love and loyalty by tens of thousands of people north of the border towards the late Queen of the United Kingdom and her successor.

But false notes were rare. Even normally abrasive characters have shown their best behavior. Yesterday morning I held my breath as historian David Olusoga was interviewed by Huw Edwards, along with Robert Hardman of the Mail. Mr. Olusoga, who constantly berates Britain for its part in the slave trade, could not have been more reasonable.

Meanwhile, BBC editor-in-chief Mark Easton, who is not normally a friend of the Tories and appears to be tacking to the left, has spawned some perceptive and balanced appreciations of Queen Elizabeth’s reign for BBC News.

Even last week’s brutal The News Quiz on Radio 4 somehow caught the mood of the nation, with naturally subversive contestants queuing up to say constructive things about the Queen.

What happened? Some will attribute the BBC’s new reluctance to pressure from the executive. Last year, the director general, Tim Davie, said he would address allegations of bias with impartial action, including controls on staff who share their views on social media, and emphasized the need for neutrality.

It’s possible the Beeb’s new chief executive officer of news and current affairs, Deborah Turnness, is also taking effect. Her reputation is that of a professional journalist who has no time for journalists who air their private opinions.

But there may also be something else at play. Is it conceivable that at this solemn moment the BBC journalists managed to set aside their personal inclinations to respect the viewers’ feelings about the monarchy and the country?

By the way, I have no doubt at all that ITV and Sky News also provided great, balanced coverage, which in many cases was as good as Aunt’s. But the point is, the BBC is our national broadcaster, funded by the licensee. Serving the British people is fundamental to the charter.

It is an interesting reflection that the Corporation, turning one hundred years old this year, has something essential in common with the monarchy. It is one of the few remaining national institutions.

Devolution has resulted in fragmentation of our national political life. Our armed forces are still widely revered, but because they are highly depleted, they are much less present across the country.

The BBC remains what it has always been: the British Broadcasting Corporation. In recent days, it has broadened its horizons to embrace the whole country, reminding us of the unifying role it can play in our national lives.

I don’t want to sound weak-minded or sentimental. Tomorrow, or at least next week, Aunt can type again. But in recent days we have seen the BBC at its best, reflecting the people it is supposed to serve.