Stephen Fry’s hilarious reaction to a ‘frisky’ bird in 2009 wildlife show goes viral

A clip from a 2009 wildlife documentary starring Stephen Fry has resurfaced after fans were freaked out by his reaction to a “frisky” bird.

The 65-year-old actor appeared in an episode of BBC Two’s Last Chance to See alongside zoologist Mark Carwardine, where they traveled to New Zealand to see the endangered kākāpō bird – a large, flightless parrot.

The pair managed to track down Sirocco—one of the last remaining kākāpōs—but got more than they bargained for when the brave bird tried to mate with Mark.

In the hilarious scenes, Mark was seen attempting to photograph the parrot before jumping on his neck and urgently waddling and thrusting – apparently as he mistook the zoologist’s green jersey for a mate.

A stunned Stephen looked on in shock and asked: He’s getting a little playful – do you think he’s really trying some sort of mating ritual?’

He then joked, ‘You’re getting shot! Look, he’s so happy!

“I’m sorry, but it’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. You get screwed by a rare parrot. He thinks you’re a woman… He’s really going for it!’

After a member of the crew came to Mark’s aid by removing the enamored parrot from his neck, it was found that the rather rambunctious bird had done some damage, leaving Mark with stab wounds to his claws.

But Stephen couldn’t help but laugh one more time and couldn’t help but joke: ‘When you have the chick, I want you to call it Stephen.’

When the clip resurfaced on social media, fans were in hysterics, saying, ‘That’ll fluff a feather’; ‘Is it just me or does the parrot look like Stephen Fry’;

‘This explains why they are rare Poor Parrots❤️’; ‘As a hind NZ bird, it must mate with whatever is available’; ‘fair to god how funny’;

‘still viral lol’; ‘I can not breathe’; “Without a doubt this will always be the funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet.”

Since his appearance on the BBC Two show, Sirocco has become a big name in the bird world.

The unlucky-in-love parrot was awarded the title of Official Spokesbird for Conservation by Prime Minister John Key in 2010 and has the important role of advocating for conservation through human intermediaries on social media sites and blogs.

The media-conscious bird was also the subject of filmmaker Ashwika Kapur’s short documentary Sirocco – How a Dud Became a Stud by filmmaker Ashwika Kapur and won the 2014 Wildscreen Panda Award.

Sirocco is also the inspiration for the animated party parrot emoji used in the Slack workflow application.