Stephen Curry to host Channel Seven’s ‘bonkers’ competitive ballooning series Blow Up

Stephen Curry’s hosting career will expand after he was announced as the host of Channel Seven’s upcoming competitive ballooning series Blow Up.

The 46-year-old comedian will host the hilarious, nail-biting reality show where Australia’s most talented balloonists show off their artwork.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star told the Herald Sun that it was a ‘bonkers adventure’ that he was overjoyed about.

“Don’t worry, these aren’t ‘balloon animals and pirate swords’ – this is a full-size balloon sculpture,” he said.

Curry added that he was honored to work for Channel Seven and had some interesting ideas about how he would spend his time on set.

“If I find Larry Emdur’s dressing room, I’m going to steal his curling iron and sell it for a high price,” he joked.

The winner of the Astra Award rose to fame in 1997 by playing Dale Kerrigan in the classic Australian comedy The Castle.

He made headlines in 2020 after getting involved in a bitter battle with development giants over his family farm.

Stephen fought to save his property in western Victoria from 85-foot-tall power lines.

“I think if The Castle has taught us anything, it stands up for ourselves, but it’s a one-sided battle…that doesn’t mean it’s a battle not worth fighting,” he told A Current Affair .

Curry said the farm “means everything to him” and has been in the family since 1962.

Blow Up will begin filming in Melbourne in September.