Stephen Crichton gets smashed in crunching tackle by Dale Finucane, as Penrith beat Cronulla

Stephen Crichton felt the full force of a Dale Finucane tackle as Penrith came from behind to defeat Cronulla in a blockbuster showdown on Saturday.

The Sharks lock flew off the line and hit Crichton with a bone-rattling tackle that sent the center of the Panthers flying into the grass.

Finucane hit Crichton with his right forearm and didn’t put his left arm around him in the tackle, the impact folding the young Panthers cannon.

Stephen Crichton was left bleeding and dazed by a cracking tackle from Dale Finucane

Tempers flared shortly after the tackle, leading to Crichton being withdrawn for a head injury assessment, with Panthers players pleading with referee Ashley Klein to punish Finucane.

Cronulla’s hardman, however, escaped without being placed on report, while Crichton did not return to the field. He looked dazed and was visibly bleeding from his left ear.

The 21-year-old was one of Penrith’s State of Origin cartels that shook off the heartbreak of New South Wales to lead the Panthers to a convincing win at BlueBet Stadium.

Fresh off a seven-day hiatus after the decisive loss in Queensland, Jarome Luai took center stage as all seven Panthers’ Origin players played a key role in the win.

Tensions flared after the tackle left Crichton on the grass while doctors nursed him

The Sharks hardman escaped without being reported by referee Ashley Klein

Finucane and Crichton spoke after the game and seemed to have solved their problems

The win put the Panthers 10 points clear at the top of the NRL ladder, meaning they could potentially wrap up the minor premiership in the next two weeks.

Cronulla, meanwhile, lost no admirers in the defeat, jumping out early to a 10-0 lead and holding Penrith’s usually razor sharp attack for the most part.

Penrith had five times as many balls in the attacking red zone as Cronulla, but the Sharks managed to hold them to just three attempts.

The Sharks remain in third place, leaving Penrith confident they can challenge them in the final after threatening to take their best win of the year.

Jarome Luai was back at his best after a disappointing showing in Origin III ten days ago

With signs of sluggishness showing early on from the Panthers, Cronulla’s first time came as Connor Tracey turned and made his way through four defenders.

Matt Moylan then had the gap to 10 points when he ran on a Blayke Brailey pass and it was ruled that he had gotten the ball on the line.

At that point, Penrith had only 36 percent of the ball and spent most of the game on their own side.

Nathan Cleary returned from a mid-season break to deliver a brilliant performance

But then the defending prime ministers picked up speed.

After a mid-season break in Bali and Melbourne, Nathan Cleary was immense, kicking brilliantly and controlling the pace of the game.

Blues teammates Apisai Koroisau and Luai paired neatly for the first of the Panthers, with the hooker giving his five-eighth space to transfer Izack Tago.

Nicho Hynes struggled to control the game as the Sharks trailed in the second half

Luai was also involved in the next one, when he put Viliame Kikau and Tago Taylan May into space and found the winger Dylan Edwards to support.

The five-eighth then sealed the game late, neighing and crossing the line.

It saw the Panthers take a ninth straight win, surpassing their eight-game win streak at the start of the year before their only loss to Parramatta in May.