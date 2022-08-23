Stephen Cartwright: NSW’s Agent-General claims he couldn’t afford to live in London on $600k salary

A New South Wales civil servant who landed a lucrative government job abroad complained that his $600,000 salary was not nearly enough to fund his London lifestyle.

Stephen Cartwright, the former CEO of lobbying group Business NSW, was appointed NSW’s agent general for the UK on 1 October last year.

He was appointed after meeting with then Treasury Secretary Mike Pratt to discuss his chances of securing the position in February 2021.

Despite there already being a preferred candidate for the position whose salary negotiations were already underway, Mr. Cartwright was put forward by Mr. Pratt.

Mr Cartwright negotiated a salary of $600k a year, $200,000 less than what he had asked for, but enough to hire a full-time cleaner for a new home in London’s CBD.

It was also the highest salary ever awarded to a NSW Trade Commissioner.

But after only a year in office, in March 2022, he complained to the then Secretary of State for Commerce Stuart Ayres that his salary was insufficient and that ‘something had to be done’.

In leaked WhatsApp messages, Mr Cartwright told Mr Ayres that he could not afford to bring his wife and five children to the UK.

“All other AGs and Fed Govt executives have had rent, car and school fees covered by their government,” he wrote in reports seen by the Sydney Morning Herald.

He went on to list some of the rights similar representatives from other Australian states were given for their roles abroad.

‘The WA Govt pays £13,500 a month in rent, which is more than my entire net salary!’

He then stated that he would have to think about his future in the job if the perks requests couldn’t be met.

In March of this year Mr Cartwright wrote to Stuart Ayres that his salary, the highest salary ever awarded to a NSW Trade Commissioner, was inadequate (illustrated, forged texts)

Mr Cartwright told Mr Ayres he had ‘other CEO roles’ available to him in Sydney but would rather represent NSW abroad (pictured, fake WhatsApp messages)

“I’ve had two offers for CEO positions in Sydney, but I’d rather stay here and work for NSW. But I can’t live here for three years without an apartment to house my family (at least during school holidays as the tuition here is twice as high as Knox’s),’ he wrote.

“If you’d like, I’d be happy to discuss by phone, but something needs to be done.”

The revelations come as a parliamentary inquiry into the recruitment process for overseas trade positions continues.

In leaked WhatsApp messages he sent to Mr Ayres a year into his new position, Mr Cartwright said he could not afford to bring his wife and five children to the UK

The focus of the investigation is on the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro to a comfortable position in New York.

It also expanded its scope to other overseas posts including the appointment of Mr Cartwright to the London post.

Marianne Broadbent, NGS Global’s managing partner, who led the recruitment for the positions, told the survey that another candidate for the London vacancy, Paul Webster, was seen as a more suitable candidate until February 2021 before the job went to Mr Cartwright. went.

“Perhaps I’m subconsciously using the term massaging to describe that process,” she said, referring to the incitement of Mr Cartwright’s credentials in emails released to the committee.

The investigation revealed that Mr Pratt had asked Dr Broadbent to allow Mr Cartwright to apply for the position.

Ms Broadbent told the inquiry that she had been advised to consider Mr Cartwright but had not been informed of any talks between the then Chancellor of the Exchequer and the candidate.

‘I don’t remember. I don’t remember it being brought up,” said Mrs Broadbent.

dr. Broadbent also confirmed that Mr Cartwright had told her he had been encouraged to apply at the urging of Mr Barilaro, who was then Deputy Prime Minister, and had also spoken with then-Treasurer and now Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet.

Investigations into the recruitment process for the taxpayer-funded trade role in the US led to Mr Ayres being fired from the cabinet after a draft report by former public services commissioner Graeme Head showed he was not remote.

The full report, released on Tuesday, prompted Mr Perrottet to announce that ministers will be banned from accepting public sector jobs related to their portfolios for 18 months after they leave.

The ministerial code of conduct will also be amended to prevent ministers from exerting influence over department secretaries.