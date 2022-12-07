Stephen Bear kisses girlfriend as they arrive in Rolls Royce for second day of his voyeurism trial

Reality star Stephen Bear put on a show of love with his girlfriend as they pulled up to court in a white Rolls Royce for the second day of his revenge pornography trial.

Bear, 32, from Loughton, Essex, is accused of secretly filming his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison, 27, having sex on CCTV cameras in their garden and then uploading the footage to OnlyFans.

The Ex on the Beach star denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sex photographs and films.

Bear was seen kissing his current partner, Instagram influencer and model Jessica Smith, outside Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

Georgia Harrison, 27, who told a court yesterday that her right to anonymity had been ‘taken away’, arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning.

Yesterday Bear, from Loughton, Essex, arrived for the first day of his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner posed for waiting photographers, made a peace sign and walked hand-in-hand with his girlfriend, Instagram model Jessica Smith, in matching pink outfits.

Harrison, former Love Island contestant He told the court yesterday that his right to anonymity “realistically disappeared” after Bear uploaded a sex tape to an adult website.

He waived his lifetime right to anonymity, granted to sex crime whistleblowers, and told the court he was entitled to “some sort of compensation” for the sex tape that had since been viewed by nearly 300 people, paying more. from £8 each.

The prosecution asked Harrison why she had waived her right to anonymity, to which she replied: “My right to anonymity realistically disappeared the moment I [the footage] surfaced.’

She added: ‘It was taken from me, I didn’t get a chance anyway, so it didn’t make sense for them to take my name off articles. I have been publicly named.

Explaining that he was starting a civil case against Bear, he said, “I’ve lost a lot in my career and in general.”

I truly believe that he should receive some kind of compensation for what Bear has done.

Under the Sexual Offenses Act 2003, whistleblowers of almost all sexual crimes, including rape, sexual assault and voyeurism, are granted automatic and lifetime anonymity.

Their identity cannot be made public unless they waive their legal right.

Earlier this year, the Law Commission for England and Wales recommended that automatic lifetime anonymity be extended to include all victims of intimate image abuse, including revenge pornography.

The government is drawing up plans to change the law, guaranteeing the anonymity of victims of revenge pornography, deepfakes and other crimes where sexual images are shared online without their consent, as part of the online safety bill.

Jacqueline Carey KC, opening the prosecution’s case on Tuesday, said: “In August 2020, whistleblower Georgia Harrison met with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

They had lunch and a few drinks and ended up at his house in Loughton (in Essex).

‘They had consensual sex in his garden.

“What she didn’t know, but he did, was that Mr. Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden recording them having sex.”

The attorney said that later that day, Bear told Ms. Harrison and showed her the footage.

“She told him never to send it to anyone and made it clear how upset she would be if he did,” Ms Carey said.

She said Bear sent the images to someone on WhatsApp that night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the images came out.”

Ms Carey said Bear then uploaded the footage “himself or uploaded it to Only Fans and profited financially.”

“The defendant was effectively selling the images for money,” Carey said.

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place in August 2020 and in November 2020.

He was arrested in January 2021 on his birthday at Heathrow airport after a trip to Dubai and charged in May.

Ms Harrison, who has also appeared on The Only Way is Essex and Olivia Meets Mer Match, waived her right to anonymity to MailOnline in relation to the case.

Carey said Bear’s OnlyFans account was opened in October 2020, closed in December 2020, and had 1,061 subscribers, with 273 people paying US$9.99 (£8.15) to view Bear and Harrison’s images.

“It is clear that there is a lot of money to be made by posting content like this,” the prosecutor said.

It said Bear was arrested at Heathrow airport as he was returning from Dubai on January 15, 2021, but the phone he was using in Dubai was “never recovered”.

Ms Harrison, giving testimony behind the screens, said that she and Bear went to a Turkish restaurant for lunch on August 2, 2020 and “there was a lot of alcohol involved”.

She said they then stopped at her hammock store, bought more alcohol, and drank tequila and wine at her house.

Ms Harrison said they had sex in Bear’s garden and that she “had no idea he was on camera during the time we were having sex”.

She said Bear later told her the couple may have been “accidentally recorded” on CCTV and she asked to see the footage.

“I was very drunk and I knew that in the morning I was going to want to know what was in there,” she said.

Ms Harrison said she told Bear “it’s going to be very bad, not just change my life, but your life as well” if the footage gets out.

“He acted like I was really uptight about something that was never going to come out,” she said.

“It wasn’t until later that night when I thought I saw him send it to someone that I thought this was pretty serious.”

She said she “grabbed” Bear’s phone when she saw him send WhatsApp.

She said: “I started crying and he said, ‘Don’t be silly.’

Ms Harrison said Bear told her the person on WhatsApp would not have sent the footage and “he didn’t send it, he said he deleted it and said he wouldn’t send it to anyone again.”

“I told him it would completely ruin my life and ruin his career and if he was going to send it to anyone, it’s revenge porn and you can go to prison for revenge porn,” he said.

She said that, weeks later, she was told the images were online, and after enlisting the help of an “ethical hacker,” she “discovered that it originated from (Bear’s) OnlyFans.”

Ms Harrison said her mother, who was her manager at the time, subscribed to Bear’s OnlyFans account and found a post from November 8, 2020 with a screenshot of the footage that read: “Here’s a little advancement”. I will be releasing this video tonight.

She said she sent the screenshot to the police, adding: “Actually, monetizing it is absurd.”

The trial, which is expected to last at least four days, continues.