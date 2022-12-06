Stephen Bear arrives at court in white Rolls Royce and pink suit ahead of trial

<!–

Reality star Stephen Bear appeared in court in a white Rolls Royce and a pink suit as his revenge pornography trial begins today.

The 32-year-old Celebrity Big Brother winner was wearing a strange outfit when he arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court to face charges of voyeurism and two counts of disclosure of private sexual photographs or films.

He stepped out of the white limousine and posed for waiting photographers in a salmon pink three-piece suit teamed with a fuchsia tie, black fur coat and aviator sunglasses.

Bear made a peace sign and walked into the courtroom holding hands with his model girlfriend.

Bear pleaded not guilty in July 2021 to the charges, but his trial is only now starting after it was delayed from February.

The Ex on the Beach star is accused of filming himself having sex with a woman at his home in 2020 and then sharing the CCTV video on OnlyFans and the adult site Pornhub without her consent.

He was arrested in January 2021 on his birthday at Heathrow airport after a trip to Dubai and charged in May.

At Chelmsford Crown Court in July of that year he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

At the end of the hearing, he told the court: “Thank you for that. It’s good to finally set a date when I hope I can get my life back.”

Bear won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, after rising to fame on Ex on the Beach. He co-hosted Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby on MTV in 2017.

She also appeared on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2017 and appeared on an episode of BBC Three’s Eating with My Ex in 2019.