Stephen Bear arrives at court in fur coat and holding a cane for third day of revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear has arrived at court in a black fur coat and clutching a snake-tipped cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial.

A court heard yesterday that the reality TV star locked his girlfriend out of a hotel room while he was sleeping with someone else.

The 32-year-old’s now ex-partner, Georgia Harrison, has accused him of secretly filming them having sex on August 2, 2020 and uploading the video to his OnlyFans account.

The 27-year-old said she met Bear in 2012 and the two went on the reality show The Challenge in 2018, where they began a relationship.