Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
News

Stephen Bear arrives at court in fur coat and holding a cane for third day of revenge porn trial

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Stephen Bear has arrived at court wearing a black fur coat and holding a cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear arrives at court in a black fur coat and carrying a snake-headed cane for the third day of revenge porn trial

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline

published: 14:01, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 14:01, Dec 8, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Stephen Bear has arrived at court in a black fur coat and clutching a snake-tipped cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial.

A court heard yesterday that the reality TV star locked his girlfriend out of a hotel room while he was sleeping with someone else.

The 32-year-old’s now ex-partner, Georgia Harrison, has accused him of secretly filming them having sex on August 2, 2020 and uploading the video to his OnlyFans account.

The 27-year-old said she met Bear in 2012 and the two went on the reality show The Challenge in 2018, where they began a relationship.

Stephen Bear has arrived at court wearing a black fur coat and holding a cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear has arrived at court wearing a black fur coat and holding a cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Kylian Mbappe is the biggest threat to England’s...

GUY ADAMS asks what else doesn’t stand up...

‘Harry and Meghan’ documentary slammed by Samantha Markle...

New images show Colorado gay club shooter sneaking...

Woman allegedly raped by SEVEN men in Australia...

‘Deadset against it’: After 80 years in the...

Elon Musk takes toddler X to Twitter HQ...

North Carolina deputies and FBI have ‘active warrants’...

Sydney Darling Harbour Harbourside shopping centre to be...

Pelosi defends releasing arms dealer to bring Brittney...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More