Stephen Bear arrives at court in fur coat and holding a cane for third day of revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear arrives at court in a black fur coat and carrying a snake-headed cane for the third day of revenge porn trial
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Stephen Bear has arrived at court in a black fur coat and clutching a snake-tipped cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial.
A court heard yesterday that the reality TV star locked his girlfriend out of a hotel room while he was sleeping with someone else.
The 32-year-old’s now ex-partner, Georgia Harrison, has accused him of secretly filming them having sex on August 2, 2020 and uploading the video to his OnlyFans account.
The 27-year-old said she met Bear in 2012 and the two went on the reality show The Challenge in 2018, where they began a relationship.
Stephen Bear has arrived at court wearing a black fur coat and holding a cane for the third day of his revenge porn trial