Stephen Bates: Brisbane MP breaks down in powerful first speech about growing up gay

A newly elected federal MP gave an emotional insight into his struggle to come out as gay in his maiden speech to parliament, revealing how he spent years trying to hide who he really was.

Brisbane MP Stephen Bates burst into tears on Tuesday as he vowed to serve his new electorate, as one of a handful of new Greens MPs elected to the House of Representatives in May elections.

In a speech calling for action on climate change, mental health and economic equality, Mr Bates said he had been shaped by two pivotal moments in his life, slogging through minimum wage jobs and figuring out his sexual identity.

Bates, 29, said he knew he was gay as a teenager but “did everything he could to hide it.”

Stephen Bates (pictured right, with Larissa Waters left) spoke about the two things that shaped his politics and who he is, his sexual identity and career in minimum wage, the newly elected Greens member for Brisbane.

“I told myself I would force myself to marry a woman, have children and live in the suburbs,” he said.

‘Because that’s what you did, you had to do that, that was expected of me.’

Then he choked and struggled to control his emotions.

“I was lucky enough to have a very supportive — sorry,” he said, wiping his eyes, “to have a very supportive family to come out.

“But I hid for years because I couldn’t see anyone in my world who was openly gay — this is so much harder than I thought it would be.”

Mr Bates began his maiden speech with a rainbow-winged ibis on his lapel (pictured) as he vowed to represent Brisbane, the youth and the gay community

Mr Bates said he knew he was gay when he was a teenager but “did everything in his power to hide it”, and would make sure he was openly gay if he made it to public office for other young people

“When I came out, I promised myself that if I ever played a public role, I would be open and proud of who I am.

“That I would be that person I never saw grow up, because if I can help just one person, then my life has been worth it.”

Mr Bates then spoke of an email he received during his campaign from a mother whose 14-year-old son had wanted to donate his pocket money to Mr Bates’s campaign after he gave the name of the MP’s partner – Scott – in read a flyer.

“Her 14-year-old son just wanted to donate some of his pocket money to our campaign.

‘When she asked him ‘why?’ he said he had read the letter and wanted me to win. Because if you can’t see it, you can’t be it.’

Mr Bates (pictured right) said in his fight for gay rights ‘It’s not enough to wave a rainbow flag when it suits politically, our community deserves tangible legislation that protects us from discrimination’

“It’s not enough to wave the rainbow flag when it suits politically, our community deserves tangible legislation that protects us from discrimination and enables us to be who we are,” said Mr Bates.

Mr Bates also spoke about the importance he attaches to mental health and promoting the voice of young people in parliament.

“This election has shown that the people of this country are done with the status quo.”

Mr Bates is the first Greens member ever elected to the Brisbane seat.

The MP made a subtle nod to his hometown – where Ibises are common – and his sexuality with a rainbow-winged Ibis adorning his lapel.

Greens leader Adam Bandt hugged Mr Bates, who received a standing ovation from the crossbank at the end of the speech.

Independent MP Zoe Daniels then also hugged the torn MP.

Social media was filled with applause for the newly minted pollie.

“Bravo to our youngest Fed MP Stephen Bates. He said “he knew he was gay but did everything he could to hide it”. Your maiden speech would have reached many – well done and all the best,” one wrote.

“Bless your heart, Stephen Bates,” wrote another.

“Stephen Bates is my new Member of Parliament. His predecessor Trevor Evans is also openly gay. Stephen’s speech was very raw and beautiful,” another post read.