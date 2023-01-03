Stephen A. Smith stands by Skip Bayless after Damar Hamlin tweet questioning postponement

<!–

Stephen A. Smith believes Skip Bayless’ heart is in the right place after the Fox Sports channel questioned how the NFL would postpone the Bengals-Bills game following Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

Monday’s game was abandoned and eventually postponed after Hamlin required CPR after tackling Tee Higgins in the first quarter, with Bills safety later diagnosed with cardiac arrest.

Bayless angered hordes of fans and players when he questioned aloud on Twitter if the NFL could actually make the logistics of a postponement work.

Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition today after tackling rival Bengals receiver Tee Higgens. He then collapsed and went into cardiac arrest before being rushed to hospital

The Bills players were shocked to see Hamlin receiving life-saving treatment on the field

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game, but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is critical to the outcome of the regular season… which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” he tweeted.

And Smith, saying he disagreed[s]with his former First Take co-host, Bayless stood by when asked about the situation on Tuesday.

‘We live in different times. I’m not going to judge Skip Bayless or anyone for saying the wrong thing. God knows I have it. Intention is important,” he said USA SPORTS TODAY.

“I’ve disagreed with Skip in the past, now I disagree with him and I’m sure we’ll disagree in the future.” – Stephen A Smith addresses the backlash former colleague Skip Bayless is receiving over his Damar Hamlin tweet @mackenziesalmon (via Sports Seriously) pic.twitter.com/FsXcHiuLbA — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 3, 2023

“I have disagreed with Skip Bayless for years, I disagree with him now and I will disagree with him in the future.

“But he’s still my brother, he’s still a man who brought me here on First Take. I know who he is, I know what he stands for… generally his heart is in the right place and people make mistakes.’

Bayless issued a half-hearted apology on his show Undisputed on Tuesday.

FOX Sports pundit Skip Bayless said Tuesday he was still “shaken up” by what happened

Smith and Bayless co-hosted First Take on the show’s first iteration on ESPN

“Allow me to say upfront that I apologize for what we’re going to do here today if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show the way we usually do the show,” said 71-year-old Bayless, who joined Fox Sports in 2016 after being an ESPN pundit for 12 years.

“But I’ll admit right away that I’m still shocked by what happened to Damar Hamlin last night. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’ll be able to do this show today.’

A chorus of athletes loudly criticized Bayless for his comments Monday night, with former Thunder and Cavs big man (and frequent Bayless critic) Kendrick Perkins calling Bayless a “sick individual.”

Bayless apologized for questioning whether the Bills-Bengals match should be suspended

The TV personality tried to clarify his previous comments on Tuesday.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health,” he said. That was the gist of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that’s been misunderstood, but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I have prayed for him and will continue to do so.”

The Bills tweeted Tuesday at 1:23 p.m. ET that Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Bills players pray for their 24-year-old teammate after he went into cardiac arrest

While his teammates, family and fans hope he recovers, Smith believes Bayless will have a chance to grow through the mistake.

“You’ll get caught up from time to time,” he said.

But if your heart is in the right place, and you really meant no harm, and you’re willing to apologize, this country has shown you on many, many occasions that it will enable you to move on. to go. And I am an eyewitness to that.