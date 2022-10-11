Stephen A. Smith says Davante Adams deserves a one-game ban for shoving a photographer

Davante Adams was the center of the media discussion after a classic AFC West meeting between Kansas City and Las Vegas on Monday night, during which he pushed a photographer.

Adams is expected to receive some form of tangible condemnation from the league, which is investigating. Meanwhile, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith thinks the Raiders wideout should be banned for one game.

Adams was caught on camera pushing the man before he stumbled backwards and to the ground. Security eventually helped the man to his feet when Adams casually walked into the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) was seen pushing a cameraman after he lost on Monday

‘One game suspension; expect it. Take it from me, expect it,” Smith said on Tuesday’s First Take broadcast.

“I’ll tell you this isn’t an indictment of Davante Adams’ character. In any case, a good brother, very conscientious.

“We understand he’s probably the best receiver in football, he’s a special talent, he’s not that kind of guy, this is no reason to kill him in any way.”

Smith admitted this was not the time to commit a ‘character assassination’ of the ex-Packer

Adams has been convicted by the judge and jurors of the Twitterverse, along with numerous media commentators, for his act.

Smith believes the NFL now has a responsibility to use Adams’ actions as a lesson, as a moment to make it clear how unacceptable that kind of behavior is.

“However, what you need to do when you’re the league is to remind everyone; no matter how upset you are, that was an innocent bystander,” Smith continued.

Adams finished the night with three catches for 124yds and two touchdowns in the 30-29 loss

“It wasn’t even a paparazzi flashing the camera in front of your face after you just ran into a teammate and lost the match.

“It was literally an innocent bystander who reached out and pushed your hand to the ground. You didn’t walk up to him to help him up, you didn’t say anything until you walked back to the locker room and cooled off or whatever.’

“When you’re the NFL and that’s caught on camera on national television for Monday Night Football, there’s no way you can let that slip. So I’m not saying he deserves a suspension for being a bad guy or anything like that.

While Adams has faced heavy criticism, Smith urged others to maintain perspective regarding the 29-year-old and his character.

“From everything I’ve heard, I think he’s a really good guy and I don’t want anyone to think this is a reason to disapprove of his character or whatever,” he said. “We understand why he is frustrated.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams warms up for loss to Kansas City Chiefs

“But if you’re the National Football League, you’re sending a message that no matter how frustrated you are, you can’t do that. And that’s why I think a suspension is coming.’

Adams faces a police investigation after the man in question filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department before arriving at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to DailyMail.com that he had indeed made a report. The investigation is expected to last only one or two days.

Meanwhile, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said On Tuesday, that push from Adams “feels like more than a fine.”

The ex-Packers apologized in the locker rooms after the Raiders’ disappointing 30-29 loss to Kansas City.

Adams claimed he ‘immediately felt terrible’ after pushing unidentified man to the ground

Adams is frustrated with the start of the season in Vegas after moving from Green Bay

“He jumped ahead of me when he came off the field,” Adams said. “I pushed him a little. He landed on the ground. I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running ahead of me.

“I shouldn’t have reacted that way, but that’s how I reacted. I want to apologize to him for that.’

He later apologized on Twitter.

“Sorry for the man I knocked over after the game,” he tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated with the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me when I left, that was my reaction and I immediately felt terrible. I’m not..MY APOLOGIES man, I hope you see this.’