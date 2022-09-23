Stephen A. Smith cannot fathom why the Boston Celtics have not FIRED Ime Udoka

Stephen A. Smith has criticized the Boston Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka, as he believes the team should not have leaked details of his one-year suspension if they were to keep him on board.

Udoka was officially suspended by the team on Thursday for a violation of team policies after he allegedly had a consensual relationship with a female employee.

And while reports of Udoka’s actions and possible suspension began to trickle out Wednesday, Smith believes the woman involved should also be named and that Udoka should not be retained as coach under the circumstances.

“Incredibly disappointed today,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take Friday. ‘Ime Udoka cannot be defended. His actions were appalling, irresponsible to be in the leadership position he is in. I am not here to make any excuses or excuses for his behavior. It’s inexcusable, it’s a kickable offense as far as I’m concerned.

‘But that doesn’t negate what the Celtics are doing here. According to your reports [ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski], and what we’ve talked about over the last few days, this was a consensual relationship. Was Ime Udoka involved with himself? The answer to that is no. Two consenting adults engaged in this act, or acts, that were clearly in violation of Boston Celtics policy.

‘But all we hear about is Ime and on [owner] Wyc Grousbeck, whom I respect deeply, I would strongly advise him to perhaps talk to a publicist or take some classes himself. Because he dropped a few bombs here about Ime Udoka.

Stephen A. Smith was very upset with how the Celtics handled Ime Udoka’s reported affair

Smith went on to say that suspending Udoka — especially since the Celtics said they would make a decision on the coach’s future “at a later date” — would “destroy his career for the next few years,” and went on to criticize the Celtics for not keep the information internal, or at least try to.

‘At this particular time… Ime Udoka is an unemployable person. But the untenable part, I would argue, is primarily because the story was leaked and we are now discussing it publicly.

‘The woman who chose to have a consensual relationship with him is not in conflict [of team policy]? He is mentioned and put on the street – we don’t know who she is.

Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season and there is no guarantee that he will return

‘What about the other women in the Celtics organization who have been victimized because wrong assumptions have been made [about] their involvement? If you knew exactly who it was, it would ease the worries of all the other women who have had their names paraded out on the streets. What about them?

According to Athleticssome members of the Celtics learned of Udoka’s relationship in July, and team officials were initially led to believe the relationship was consensual.

However, sources told the publication that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments to her, prompting him to launch internal interviews.

Joe Mazulla, a 34-year-old who served as a Celtics assistant last year, will be the interim coach for the 2022-23 season.