Stephanie Seymour pays tribute to her tragic son Harry Brant on what would have been his 26 birthday

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour has paid tribute to her late son Harry Brant on what would have been his 26th birthday – 18 months after he died of an accidental overdose.

Harry, a socialite and fashionista, died in January 2021 at the age of 24 from an accidental drug overdose, after a long battle with addiction, just days before re-entering rehab.

Seymour, 54, who is married to billionaire publishing magnate Peter Brant, 75, shared a photo of herself and her late son Harry on her Instagram with the simple message: ‘Happy birthday Bebe.’

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour has paid tribute to her late son Harry Brant on what would have been his 26th birthday. She shared this photo and simple caption on Instagram

Growing up in posh Greenwich, Connecticut, Harry was a prominent socialite who was good friends with Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany.

Together with his older brother, Peter Brant II, he became famous for experimenting with gender in fashion and beauty.

New York Magazine once called Harry and Peter II “NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers,” while Vanity Fair called them “Little Lord Flauntleroys.”

In 2015, the couple founded Brant Brothers, a unisex makeup line created in collaboration with MAC.

Despite his professional success, Harry has reportedly battled drug addiction for years.

In 2016, Harry was arrested after refusing to pay for a taxi in Connecticut.

Harry, a socialite and fashionista, died of an accidental drug overdose in January 2021 after a long battle with addiction, just days before returning to rehab. He is pictured with his mother Stephanie in New York in April 2015

Growing up in posh Greenwich, Connecticut, Harry was a prominent socialite who was close friends with First Daughter Tiffany Trump

Officers arrived at the scene where they found the ‘bag of white cloth in his wallet’. He was charged with theft, agent interference and drug possession.

In the same year, his brother Peter II was charged with assault after allegedly arguing with a Port Authority officer at JFK Airport.

Harry had a regular column in Interview Magazine – the famous culture publication started by Andy Warhol and now owned by Peter Brant.

Brant reportedly planned to get Harry a bigger role at the magazine in the near future.

For his latest column for Interview Magazine, published in May 2020, Harry interviewed fashion designer Marc Jacob about dismantling the stigma on men who wear makeup.

He wrote in the piece: ‘Have you ever wondered why society has reserved makeup for the fairer sex?

Along with his older brother, Peter Brant II, pictured in 2015, he rose to fame for experimenting with gender in fashion and beauty, and the pair co-founded a unisex makeup line.

Harry pictured with mother Stephanie and sister Lilly in July 2008 is a much-missed son

“For generations, men who dared to break this silly taboo have not only been questioned their masculinity, but more often than not have faced a barrage of shame, intimidation and ridicule.”

Seymour is married to publishing magnate Peter Brant (seen together in 2019), with whom she had three children – sons Peter and Harry, and daughter Lily

In addition to writing his own column, Harry has been the subject of numerous interviews in other illustrious titles, including Italian Vogue.

In a statement released at the time of Harry’s death, his parents said: “We will be forever saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease.

“Harry has accomplished a lot in his 24 years, but we’ll never get a chance to see how much more he could have done.”

They continued: “Harry was a creative, loving and powerful soul who brought light to the hearts of so many people. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.’

Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brand married in Paris in 1995 after being introduced by photographer Sante D’Orazio.

Seymour filed for divorce in March 2009 after 15 years of marriage, but they called off their divorce in September 2010.

The couple share three children: Harry, Peter and a daughter, Lilly. Stephanie also has a son, Dylan, with guitarist Tommy Andrews.

Brant shares five children with first wife Sandra Simms. Their son, Ryan Brant, died in 2019.