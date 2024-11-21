Stephanie Seymour, 56, was an ’80s supermodel who posed for Playboy and dated Axl Rose – see her now

Stephanie Seymour was one of the top models who flourished during the 1980s and 1990s.

The doe-eyed stunner was one of the most famous supermodels along with Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer.

The 56-year-old brunette beauty has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and on the cover of Vogue, in addition to being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She worked on major Versace and Fendi campaigns, and even dated Guns N Roses singer Axl Rose.

In 2014, Seymour was named global spokesperson for Estée Lauder. And he also starred in an episode of Law & Order.

The New Yorker still looks fabulous today, as she recently posted pictures on Instagram.

Stephanie Seymour was a model who flourished during the 1980s and 1990s. And she still looks great today. Seen on her Playboy cover in 1991.

On the catwalk at the Versace show in Paris in 1992

Born in San Diego, California, Seymour began modeling as a teenager for local newspapers.

At age 15, in 1983, she was a finalist in the inaugural Elite Model Management Look of the Year modeling contest (now called Elite Model Look).

Seymour posed for Victoria’s Secret catalogues.

And it was a success for Hugh Hefner: in March 1991 and again in February 1993, Seymour posed for Playboy.

In 1998, Seymour wrote Beauty Secrets for Beginners by Stephanie Seymour.

In 2006, she appeared in a Gap campaign with her children.

Salvatore Ferragamo’s creative campaign for its fall/winter 2007/2008 collection featured Seymour and Claudia Schiffer.

Worked for Victoria’s Secret; seen on the cover of your catalog

Her Cosmo covers were beautiful and many

She was beauty above all else: seen on the cover of Harpers Bazaar in 1988.

She and Axl were front page news. They began dating in 1991. She appeared in two Guns N’ Roses music videos: Don’t Cry and November Rain. The couple was reportedly engaged, but separated in February 1993.

Seymour was joined by other supermodels Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Daria Werbowy, Christy Turlington and Amber Valletta for the September 2013 issue of Interview magazine titled ‘Model’.

Seymour co-founded and launched the Raven & Sparrow lingerie line in 2017.

And she looked amazing on the cover of Vanity Fair last year.

The California native wore a sheer dress for her own standalone cover last year.

She is seen on the far right, bottom, wearing a lace ensemble printed in 1999; the session was by Luigi and Iango in 2023.

Seymour’s first acting role was as explosives expert Cynna Stone in the video game Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller.

She played the unusual role of a live-action actress in a game whose characters and settings were almost all computer-rendered.

In 2000, Seymour played Helen Frankenthaler in the film Pollock.

In 2002, she played the role of Sara Lindstrom in the Law & Order: Criminal Intent episode ‘Crazy’.

At the age of 14, she began dating 42-year-old John Casablancas, director of Elite Model Management, who at the time was married to model Jeanette Christiansen. The couple lived together before Seymour broke off the relationship.

From 1989 to 1990 she was married to guitarist Tommy Andrews. They have a son together named Dylan.

In mid-1991, she became involved with Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses. He appeared in two Guns N’ Roses music videos: ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘November Rain’. The couple was engaged, but separated in February 1993.

In August 1993, Rose sued Seymour, alleging that he assaulted him and stole more than $100,000 in jewelry.

Seymour countersued, claiming he was physically abusive.

Seymour subpoenaed Erin Everly, Rose’s ex-wife, to testify that he had also abused her. The lawsuits were eventually settled.

Shortly after his breakup with Rose, Seymour began dating businessman Peter Brant, who was married and the father of five children. She gave birth to the couple’s first child, Pedro II, in December 1993.

Seen with her son Harry who died and her husband Peter in 2015.

Seymour and Brant married in July 1995 in Paris. Seymour gave birth to a second son, Harry, in 1996, and a daughter in 2004. In March 2009, Seymour filed for divorce from Brant after nearly 14 years of marriage. The couple reconciled in 2010.

In January 2021, Harry died at age 24 from an accidental prescription drug overdose, after battling addiction for several years.

Last year he said he wears his dead son’s clothes. She admitted that “it feels so good” to keep his memory alive through her favorite outfits.

She told the WSJ. magazine about wearing Harry’s suit for the photo shoot that accompanied his interview: “It’s a suit that I still hang in my dressing room, which is a big room where I keep all my things.” There I do my makeup. I live in that room.

“I looked at that suit one night and said, ‘I’m going to wear it.'” It fits well.

‘It still feels so good to put the clothes on.

‘I packed these huge trunks with all his stuff and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love them. He has a whole flock of women who would love to wear his clothes and be photographed. That’s something I’m going to enjoy doing.”

Stephanie recalled that Harry and his brother Peter were always interested in fashion and loved picking out her clothes when she went to parent-teacher meetings at school.

Seen with a friend in a November 8 post on Instagram.

Seen in 2020 at the Marc Jacobs fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York.

She recalled: ‘It was the cutest thing when they were in primary school. I told him: ‘Okay, you can choose my outfit,’ and then he would go through everything, the vintage, everything, he would leave it all on the floor.’

On one occasion, Harry chose a vintage baby blue Christian Dior dress and matching Manolo Blahnik shoes.

She added: “I was like, ‘Harry, I can’t wear a vintage couture dress to a parent-teacher conference,’ and he was like, ‘Why not?’

Stephanie also revealed that her eldest son Dylan, whose father is her first husband Tommy Andrews, became a father for the first time in October and named his little one after his late half-brother.

She said: ‘He had a little boy. And they called him Harry.