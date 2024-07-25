Stephanie McFarlane: A 28-year-old Gold Coast woman suddenly dies exactly a year after the tragic death of her father, as her heartbroken mother calls on people to stop speculating about how he died

A cheerful and kind young girl died suddenly exactly one year after her father lost his tough battle with cancer.

Stephanie McFarlane, 28, passed away on July 11 in the Gold Coast, with her heartbroken mother Sandra revealing the heartbreaking news on social media.

“On Thursday I lost my beautiful baby girl. My heart is broken. Fly free with the angels until we meet again,” McFarlane wrote on Instagram two days later.

She described her daughter as a kind person who always put others before herself.

“She kept her heart true and that’s why people loved her,” the heartbroken mother continued.

Steph, who loved music and played competitive sports, died on the first anniversary of her father’s death.

“It was until the day (of her father’s death), that’s all I’ll say (about Steph’s death),” her mother told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

His daughter wrote at the time of her father’s death: “I’m glad you’re finally at peace now, you fought so hard and made me appreciate life so much more now. I’ve never met someone so positive going through something so horrible.”

Stephanie McFarlane, 28 (pictured), passed away on July 11 and her mother, Sandra, revealed the heartbreaking news on social media.

Friends and loved ones expressed their condolences online.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you all my love,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I’m so sorry to hear this. It’s so sad and unbelievable.”

Ms McFarlane urged people not to speculate about how her daughter died.

“Stop talking about new things. She is gone and we cannot bring her back. We cannot blame ourselves,” he told the newspaper.

Steph had been living on the Gold Coast for the past decade and was working at Chevron Island Tavern, a popular pub in Surfers Paradise.

He also worked at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Skypoint in the Q1 building.

Last week, the tavern hosted an event for staff and customers to celebrate Steph’s life and share fond memories.

Regular customer Elizabeth Kriesch remembered Steph as always being cheerful and welcoming.

A local convenience store worker added: “I will always remember his smile and his joy when he walked into the store.”

A friend painted a mural of Steph above Arlo’s Pizzeria on Chevron Island in her honor.

Chevron Island Tavern regulars remembered Steph (pictured) fondly, saying she always welcomed them.

Ms McFarlane has been overwhelmed by messages of love and support from Steph’s friends and locals on the Gold Coast.

She said her daughter moved out of the house when she was 19.

Originally from Victoria, Steph competed in a number of sports whilst growing up in Geelong including cricket, rugby and AFL and even played cricket at interstate level.

He also earned a black belt in karate and was a talented musician.

“He could hear a song and pick it up immediately,” McFarlane said.

A celebration of Steph’s life will be held in Geelong on August 11.

For 24-hour confidential support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.