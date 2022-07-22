Stephanie Grisham calls out Melania’s claim that she didn’t know about the January 6 riot 

Melania Trump’s former chief of staff refuted the former first lady’s claim that she knew nothing about the deadly Jan. 6 riot, calling it “nonsense” and an attempt to distract from the Senate hearing.

On Thursday, Melania said she “performed” her official duties as first lady on Jan. 6, 2021, and if she had been “fully aware” of the violence perpetrated by Assistant Stephanie Grisham at the Capitol, she would have immediately denounced it. posed.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday, Grisham said it was nonsense for Melania to claim she was unaware of the Capitol riot that left five people dead.

“I can dispute everything she’s said today with emails and texts, and I also texted her, ‘Do you want to condemn violence?’ Grisham said. “If she didn’t know what I was talking about, why didn’t she say ‘What kind of violence?’

“Instead she just said ‘No’. It doesn’t sound true to me. It’s bullshit and it takes away from what’s going to happen tonight.

“Everything she said seems like an attempt at distraction, actually on behalf of her husband,” Grisham added, referring to former President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham (above) rejected the former First Lady’s claims that she was unaware of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Former First Lady Melania Trump (left), photographed with former President Donald Trump (right), said she “fulfilled” her duties on Jan. 6 and would have condemned the violence of the Capitol attack had she been properly informed

Last month, Grisham shared an alleged visual of her texting exchange with Melania Trump, in which she asks the first lady if she wants to tweet that there is “no place for lawlessness and violence” and the first lady replies, “no.”

Stephanie Grisham refutes Melania Trump on CNN: “I can dispute every single thing she has said today with emails, with texts. And I also sent her a text saying, “Do you want to condemn violence?” If she didn’t know what I was talking about, why didn’t she say, ‘What kind of violence?’” pic.twitter.com/B33hk3lOZI — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 21, 2022

Grisham cooperated with the commission’s investigation and consented during the hearings.

Last month, she shared an image of an SMS exchange in which Melania reportedly answered ‘no’ after Grisham asked if she wanted to say ‘there is no place for lawlessness and violence’ during the attack.

The former first lady spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of the House Select Committee’s final hearing on Jan. 6, scheduled to take place primetime Thursday night, and will revolve around former President Donald Trump’s inaction as the Capitol was looted.

Speaking of her own inaction during the riots, Melania accused Grisham of supposedly keeping her in the dark, saying it amounted to “dereliction of duty.”

Grisham previously said that during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Melania was engaged in a photo shoot – capturing the White House carpets.

“On January 6, 2021, I was performing one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and because of that, I was unaware of what was happening at the same time in the US Capitol Building,” Melania told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

“As with all the First Ladies before me, it was my duty to record the contents of the historic rooms of the White House, including taking archival photos of all renovations,” she continued.

She said that with several months of planning ahead, she had gathered a group of “photographers, archivists and designers to work with me at the White House to ensure a perfect execution.”

“As required, we have scheduled January 6, 2021 to complete the work on behalf of our nation,” she told Fox in a statement, adding “this is a very important undertaking and requires great care, attention to detail and concentration – both in the planning and execution.’

Melania then insisted that Grisham had not made her aware of the seriousness of the attack.

She said she “has always been very supportive of my former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham.”

“I stood behind Mrs. Grisham after her failed stint as White House press secretary and welcomed her back to the East Wing,” the former first lady continued.

Grisham said Melania’s claims were intended to divert attention from the final day of the Jan. 6 hearings investigating the deadly riot.

The final January 6 hearing, which will take place primetime Thursday, will revolve around former President Donald Trump’s inaction while the Capitol was looted. Melania Trump worked on a photo shoot of White House carpets during the attack

Grisham worked for the Trump campaign and was pulled to the east wing shortly after inauguration, then moved to the west wing to serve as White House press secretary from April 2020 to January 2021 — but he never held a briefing.

Grisham then moved back to the east wing to serve as Melania’s chief of staff.

‘Madam. Grisham was not at the White House on Jan. 6, and her conduct in her role as chief of staff ultimately amounts to dereliction of duty,” Melania said, explaining that “traditionally, the First Lady’s chief of staff gives detailed briefings on the important issues.”

“In fact, Ms. Grisham has not provided any insight or information about the events surrounding January 6, as she had left her post in Washington DC,” Melania continued. ‘Unfortunately, this behavior has only partly become known; but was consistent for Mrs Grisham.’

Melania put it this way: ‘I always condemn violence.’

“Of course, if I had been fully aware of all the details, I would have immediately denounced the violence in the Capitol,” she said. “And while Mrs Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it’s not surprising or an isolated incident.”

“This isn’t the first time a former staffer has tried to maintain relevance and profit by using my name to create a false story,” the former first lady added.

Grisham shared an image of her texting conversation with Melania after former Mark Meadows assistant Cassidy Hutchinson’s blockbuster statement to the House panel.

Hutchinson told lawmakers that former President Trump threw food when he found that Attorney General Bill Barr publicly said there was no widespread voter fraud.

She also said she heard from Secret Service officials that Trump had jumped at his driver when told he would not be going to the Capitol after the January 6 rally at the Ellipse.

Previously, there was no explicit evidence that Trump had wanted to join his supporters on Capitol Hill.

Melania, pictured with Trump on Wednesday, said she would ‘always condemn violence’

That testimony, Grisham said on CNN a day later, made her wonder if Melania was aware of her husband’s wider plans — which would explain why she refused to condemn the actions of the MAGA mob.

“I just thought she knew something,” Grisham said. “I thought she knew her husband might try to be down there. She knew something in advance.”

Grisham said she didn’t know this.

“But then again, I knew her as well as I knew her at that moment, it was so different from her not to have judged it that that’s when it all broke me – that’s what I wrote in the book – and I resigned immediately after that,” she told CNN’s New Day.

Grisham said Hutchinson’s testimony forced her to release an image of the text “because it was a lot of context, I thought.”

“And again, I know Melania like me, I was so disappointed, discouraged and nauseous that she didn’t get up and just say there should be no violence,” Grisham said.

Grisham had detailed this interaction with the then first lady in her book, I’ll Now Answer Your Questions: What I Saw in Trump’s White Houseexplain how it forced her to leave.

She wrote that she “finally saw the doomed French queen.” dismissive. defeated. Detached.’

“It broke me,” Grisham wrote. “I took a deep breath and waited another minute. That’s what you learned in the Trump White House: be grounded and don’t act out of the moment. Then I resigned.’

“I emailed her and put her senior advisor in a cc so I couldn’t take it back or get talked into it. I was ready,” Grisham said.