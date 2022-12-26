Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dies at 45

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a major role in the rise of the UFC to become the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, the UFC announced. He was 45 years old.

Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday of “suspected cardiac complications at work,” according to a UFC statement Saturday. No further details have been provided.

Bonnar, who was originally from Indiana, had not fought in the UFC since 2014, going just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion.

Catskills Fire Tower Challenge Continues In 2023



She was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” the UFC’s long-running reality competition show. He made it to the end of the competition, where he had a spectacular and bloody fight with Forrest Griffin.

Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining fight is widely credited for exposing the little-known sport to a larger global audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcasts it.

Lil Durk will perform at MVP Arena



“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” UFC President Dana White said in the statement. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, they related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”