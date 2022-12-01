Steph McGovern reveals she’s been forced to turn down I’m A Celeb due to irritable bowel syndrome

<!–
Steph McGovern has revealed she has been forced to turn down a chance to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! because of her irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
The 40-year-old TV presenter said she had been asked several times to take part in the ITV show, but her health issues prevented her from going.
She explained that she worries too much about how the jungle diet of rice and beans or kangaroo anuses will affect her body.
Speak against Entertainment daily, Steph said, “I’m not afraid to eat things. My biggest concern is how my body would react.
“I also have IBS so I’d be afraid if I ate something that didn’t suit me I’d probably end up [bleep]putting myself on TV.’
“It’s not mentally how I would deal with it, but more physically how my body would work.”
Steph has previously talked about her IBS and how she learned to cope and even lose weight.
She told The Mirror: ‘I’ve had IBS for as long as I can remember but I assumed it was one of those things you either have or you don’t have and there’s no cure for it. So for a long time I just accepted it. I got terrible cramps and ran to the toilet.
“Then I did a show for the BBC called Easy Ways To Live Well and I discovered that my gut was in the worst part of the population. I started changing my diet but then I got pregnant with my little girl and was unable to not So now I started focusing on my gut health again and it has changed my life.’
“I take a probiotic called Symprove, which helps tremendously, and I do intermittent fasting during the week – so I only eat between 11am and 7pm, I’ve also introduced more gut-friendly foods.”
“Suddenly I realized I had lost my bloated belly, which was amazing. People asked me all the time if I was pregnant because I had a swollen belly and now it’s gone.
“So I wasn’t trying to be super thin — I was pretty happy with how I looked — just by trying to help my IBS did I lose weight.”
IBS is a functional disorder of the gastrointestinal tract characterized by recurrent abdominal pain and discomfort accompanied by changes in bowel function.
It is difficult to diagnose as symptoms can vary widely and requires monitoring over a period of about 12 weeks for a correct diagnosis.
Fortunately, unlike more serious intestinal conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, IBS does not cause inflammation or changes in intestinal tissue, or increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
Symptoms of IBS may include frequent bowel movements (more than three times a day) or infrequent bowel movements (less than three times a week), abnormal stool shape (lumpy/hard or loose/watery), abnormal bowel movements (strain, urge, or feeling incomplete stools ), extreme bloating, lethargy, nausea, abdominal pain or cramps, flatulence and mucus in the stools.
Symptoms can be intermittent and can range from severe to mild.
