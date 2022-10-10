Steph Lentz on falling in love with a woman at church, being fired from teaching and Christianity

A woman who has been a devout Christian for decades has spoken of her dismissal from a religious school after falling in love with a woman she met at church.

Sydneysider Steph Lentz, 31, thought her life would go exactly according to plan when she married her now ex-husband at the age of 23.

Only after that did she realize that the marriage was not the “fairy tale” that she would be sold in the church.

“I have learned that marriage is a picture of the relationship between Christ and the Church. That the unconditional love that Jesus has and the service that the Church renders to God is reflected in the relationship between husband and wife,” said Ms. Lentz.

Steph Lentz (above) ended her marriage and fell in love with a woman from her church after spending years as a devout Christian

“I have also learned that men and women are both created equal by God, but have different roles and that these roles are reflected in certain hierarchical orders of life in the Church and in the family, and often in wider society.”

Ms. Lentz said she convinced herself that she was doing the right thing by marrying a man, despite it feeling wrong at the time.

“I was so involved in that complex self-deception that many queer people experience that I just went along with what I thought I should do and what I thought was right,” she said.

“I think because of the religious views I held, whatever suffering or sacrifice was involved, I believed that God would reward in due course.”

Just four years after her marriage, Mrs. Lentz fell in love with a woman she had met in church and her marriage came to an end.

“Our marriage ended for many complex reasons, but my sexuality is clearly a big one. So yeah, divorced now,” she said.

Ms Lentz (above) said she convinced herself it was okay to marry her now ex-husband, despite feeling wrong at the time

Ms Lentz said she grew up in a religious family but found her own faith in a local Anglican church as a teenager.

From there she started working as an English teacher at her non-denominational Christian school.

“At the time, and to some extent I still believed that it was possible to be an evangelical Christian and to affirm LGBTQ people and their relationships,” she said.

“I’ve tried to bring that case to the school as well, in an effort to save my job and in an effort to also advocate for and represent those children and families at the school who may be or have family members who are LGBTQ+ , and also somehow identify as a Christian and belong to a Christian community.’

She said she decided to come to the school about her sexuality because she was tired of “hiding”.

“I was tired of hiding and being unfair to myself and others and I wanted to live a life that was more transparent and authentic,” she said.

Ms Lentz (above) said she tried to convince the Christian school where she worked that the LGBTQ+ community can coexist with the Christian community, but was fired for her relationship with a woman

“I also knew and knew then that there are queer children in that school, some of whom are known to me, and some of whom are not, may come out.

“They feel unseen, left out and sometimes even, yes, victims because of who they are or the way they behave.”

Ms Lentz was fired from the school in January 2021, revealing she had been lawfully fired in an op-ed she wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald in November 2021.

The article and her legal termination sparked a national debate, with the Anglican Church defending Ms Lentz’s dismissal, saying she was fired not because of her sexuality, but because she was unable to sign the school’s “declaration of faith.”

Ms. Lentz believes her life has taken a positive turn and she now described herself as ‘postchurch, post-Christian’ because she no longer attends church but is still on a journey of faith.

Ms Lentz will tell her story in Tuesday night’s episode of SBS’s ‘Keeping the Faith – The fight for Australia’s soul, with so many people leave religion, who’s keep the believe?’