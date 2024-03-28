Steph Curry left on brink of tears after Draymond Green’s ejection less than four minutes into the Golden States’ 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic

<!–

Stephen Curry appeared to be crying after teammate Draymond Green was ejected minutes into the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Less than four minutes into the game, Green lost his composure after Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was called for a foul on Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Green received consecutive technical fouls for yelling at referee Ray Acosta. As a result, he was automatically sent off with the game tied at six points apiece.

After Green’s early exit, the Warriors’ franchise player looked defeated, holding his jersey over his face. Before he was ejected, Curry stood right next to Green, looking worried as his big man yelled at the referee.

Sunday’s ejection came after Green got away with grabbing Heat guard Patty Mills by the throat in the Warriors’ 113-92 win in Miami on Saturday.

Curry scored 17 points and 10 assists as Golden State beat the Orlando Magic, 101-93.

Green’s departure was a blow to Golden State, which was already without Jonathan Kuminga due to left knee soreness. However, this did not stop Curry and the Dubs from achieving a 101-93 victory against the Magic.

Wiggins led Golden State in scoring with 23 points, while Curry posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. Klay Thompson also contributed 15 points to the victory.

Green has dealt with discipline earlier this season and missed 12 games after punching Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. In November, the veteran forward was suspended for five games after choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

The four-time champion said he considered retiring during his long suspension, but vowed to improve after returning to the court.

With ten games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a record of 38-34. Golden State is clinging to the final play-in spot and will face the Lakers for a chance to make the playoffs if the standings don’t change.

The Warriors have two more stops on their tour – in Charlotte and San Antonio – before hosting the Dallas Mavericks at home on April 2.