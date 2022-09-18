Steph Curry, Dave Chapelle and Michael B. Jordan among the stars in attendance for Alvarez-Golovkin

Celebrities graced Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena as Canelo Alvarez took on Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Alvarez won the fight via unanimous decision to remain the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was on hand with former teammate and Mexican-American NBA player Juan Toscano-Anderson, now of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dave Chapelle looked slim in a pair of dark sunglasses, a black leather jacket and green shirt

Polarizing actor and comedian Dave Chapelle was also in the arena, spotted with dark sunglasses that matched his black leather jacket and dark green button-up.

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan took the quick tour from UFC 60 held at the UFC Apex facility, which ended shortly before the main event.

Known for his on-screen boxing skills in the Creed film series, Michael B. Jordan watched as two of boxing’s latest greats clashed.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was also spotted in the crowd before his team takes on the Arizona Cardinals at nearby Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Davis’ Raiders lost their first game of the season to AFC West rivals Los Angeles and will be desperate to avoid an 0-2 start, as will the Cardinals.

Alvarez and Golovkin had locked horns on two previous occasions heading into Saturday night, the first coming in 2017 when Canelo escaped with a lucky draw.

A large majority of spectators had actually called that fight in favor of Golovkin.

Their second meeting – which followed the first by taking place at T-Mobile Arena – was equally controversial, with Canelo claiming a majority decision victory in a result that again felt harsh for the middleweight.

Their third meeting – and what looks set to be the last – between Alvarez and Golovkin, with the Mexican now holding a 2-0-1 record over the Kazak as the chapter closes.