Steph Curry can stay as a major NBA force until he is 40, insists his father Dell

Golden State Warriors, 34, Stephan Curry recently completed another outstanding season, which resulted in another NBA Finals trophy and his first NBA Finals MVP award.

His father, former Charlotte Hornets point guard and commentator Dell Curry, believes Steph could be a dominant player in the league for several more years into his 40s.

Playing at such a high level this far in his career would put Steph in a rare group of players, most recently Vince Carter who retired when the NBA shut down in 2020 due to COVID.

Stephen Curry and Dad Dell Curry pose for the picture with Steph’s NBA Finals Trophy and MVP Award

Steph and Dell Embrace Moments After Warriors Take NBA Finals Victory

“Seeing him play at 34 will allow him to stay at his level and be so productive on the floor,” said Dell.

“He may not score 30 per game, but you’ll have to guard him. That’s important to have on your team, someone to watch over. It makes it easier for your teammates.

“He still has the drive. He wants to win more. He is hungry to win more. So he can certainly play at this level for a few more years.’

However, Steph’s game of 40 or older would probably resemble John Stockton’s or Jason Kidd’s, as opposed to Carter’s.

Like Stockton and Kidd, Curry relies more on his high basketball IQ, short area speed, and other skills as opposed to athletic ability.

Curry also has the added benefit of his game of being arguably the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen and would spur the latter years of the careers of other great shooters gracefully aging in the league, such as Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. can imitate.

Steph poses between Ray Allen and Reggie Miller after breaking the NBA record for most three-point shots in a career.

For now, however, Steph has been working hard to prepare for the new season while also enjoying his offseason.

“I’ve seen it up close every summer,” says Dell Curry. ‘Two-day training. Before everyone else in the house wakes up, he already has one inside.”

Steph also hosted ESPN’s ESPY awards and was recently spotted on vacation with his wife Ayesha.