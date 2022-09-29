Steph Curry and Klay Thompson gear up for new NBA season by taking on sumo legend Hakuho Sho

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are undoubtedly two of the modern basketball game’s greatest generational talents, but their sumo wrestling talents were put to the test by retired legend Hakuho Sho during the team’s tour of Japan.

The so-called ‘Splash Brothers’, likely to play preseason against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Stadium on Friday, took turns trying to get the heavily decorated Sho on the ground during Thursday’s practice.

Curry, who is six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, chose to go first, but unfortunately failed to get the six-foot-four inches, 348-pound Sho to move in front of his teammates.

Despite using all his strength, Steph Curry didn’t let Hakuho Sho move during Thursday’s practice

Sumo champion Hakuho Sho holds the record for most undefeated championships at 16

Suko’s point guard did learn some sumo techniques, such as how to start a wrestling match and bend his knees to put weight on his opponent.

Of course, those techniques didn’t work against Suko, who was wearing formal attire to make matters worse, leaving Curry gassed.

“That’s all I’ve got,” Curry joked before showing a bit of Japanese culture by bowing to Suko, which is considered a sign of gratitude in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The next person to enter the ring, or dohyoand his best shot was shooting guard Klay Thompson, who weighs 220 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

The 32-year-old immediately growled as he tried to destabilize Suko while pushing forward with his knees. As with his teammate’s score just minutes earlier, Thompson also failed to move the longest serving yokozuna of all time.

The four-time NBA champion even shook his head in disbelief as he caught his breath before telling reporters, “I can’t.”

The other ‘Splash Brothers’ member, Klay Thompson, tried to push Kho, but to no avail

Thompson, who is on a five-year $189 million contract with the Warriors, returned to the… dohyo to try his luck one more time against Kho, this time it only took two seconds in the ring for him to walk away for good.

After the wrestling match between the trio, Kho tried his hand at basketball and showed his shooting skills by impressively taking a few shots in a row.

The Mongolian-born and naturalized Japanese man once broke the record for most wins in a calendar year, winning 86 out of 90 fights, before going on to record the second-longest win streak in sumo history in 2010.

He also holds the most undefeated tournament championships – 16 – in sumo wrestler history. Suko was once so dominant in the sport that a Washington Post columnist called him the “best figure in sport ever.”

The wrestling legend obtained Japanese citizenship in 2019 before retiring in 2021. He is 37 years old.