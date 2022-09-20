Steph Claire Smith reveals the one thing people need to stop asking new mums

<!–

Steph Claire Smith is tired of hearing the same question after giving birth to her now 16-month-old son Harvey.

The fitness influencer, 28, says it ‘annoys’ her when people ask when she’s having another child.

‘People ask all the time. People close to me, people not close to me, strangers, she said during her podcast KICBUMP with co-host Laura Henshaw.

‘They ask all the time. It’s something I want, whether it’s my second or my first [child]the question just needs to be stopped.’

The podcaster said: ‘Sometimes it’s not even, “Are you going to have a second? It’s “When are you going to have a second?”‘

Now that she’s had a child, Steph said she ‘gets’ why people stop at one.

Despite growing up with the dream of having two or more children, she said the amount of work she puts into raising a child has given her a new perspective.

Although she and her husband Josh Miller still want two, they don’t want another one anytime soon.

It comes after Steph recently collapsed under the weight of being a working mum.

She burst into tears as she suffered from sleep deprivation after a 12-hour work day.

Steph posted a photo of the tears streaming down her face to Instagram with the caption: ‘Twelve hours on set yesterday followed by two hours of sleep because Harvey was up all night (the joy of molars coming through).’

‘Shout out to all the working parents out there – it’s tough, running a business is tough. While it is so rewarding, there are so many challenges that come with juggling motherhood and work life.

‘Last night I broke down. Mostly sleep deprivation I’m sure, but also the guilt of feeling like I couldn’t be 110% there for Harvey because of how I have to turn up for my team too.’

The Keep It Cleaner co-founder went on to say she was also missing her ‘number one support person’ Josh, who was out fishing at the time.

She said she went back to work again that day, using her ‘KIC community’ and fans as motivation to get her through.