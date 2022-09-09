Steph Claire Smith opens up about her anger issues; admits she was ‘horrible’ to her husband

Steph Claire Smith is candid about her anger management issues and how they have affected her relationship.

The fitness influencer, 28, spoke to the Share my mood podcast about her problems with anger and how she would take her frustrations out on her husband Josh Miller.

“I’ve been dating him for ten years and it’s been going on for a long time,” Steph said of her outbursts.

Steph Claire Smith (left) is candid about her anger management issues and how they have affected her relationship with husband Josh Miller (right)

“And we’re going through waves… It’s much better now,” she added.

The model and businesswoman said she didn’t realize how bad her anger issues were until Josh began to question their relationship.

‘He always wondered, ‘Do you love me?’ Because I was often terrible,” she confessed.

“I think when that started happening too often, it was like, ‘No, no, no. I really love you and you’re the best person in my world and I don’t ever want you to feel that way. there’s clearly something going on because I’m not even mad at you.”

The 28-year-old fitness influencer spoke to the Share My Mood podcast about her issues with anger and how she would take her frustrations out on her husband

The model and businesswoman said she didn’t realize how bad her anger issues were until Josh began to question their relationship and asked her, “Do you love me?”

The mother of one believes her anger stems from the fact that she is incredibly hard on herself.

“I know when it will run out for sure because I will react in such a way that five seconds later I think, ‘Why did I do that?'” she said.

“You say sorry, but when you do it so much, is it like saying sorry?”

Mother of one believes her anger stems from being incredibly hard on herself

“I know when it’s going to fill up because I’ll react in such a way that five seconds later I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ she said.

Steph’s confession about her anger problem comes after she succumbed to the guilt of being a working mom on Thursday.

She burst into tears when she suffered from sleep deprivation after a 12-hour workday.

She posted a photo to Instagram of the tears streaming down her face, along with one of herself holding her one-year-old son Harvey.

Steph’s confession about her anger problem comes after she succumbed to the guilt of being a working mom on Thursday

She posted a photo to Instagram of the tears streaming down her face, along with her own holding her one-year-old son Harvey.

“Twelve hours on set yesterday followed by two hours of sleep because Harvey was up all night (the joy of choosing to come through),” she wrote in the caption.

‘Shout out to all working parents. It is difficult. Running a business is difficult. While it’s so rewarding, there are so many challenges that come with juggling mom and work.

‘I broke last night. Most of the time I know for sure because of lack of sleep, but also because of the guilt, the feeling that I couldn’t be there 110 percent for Harvey because of the way I have to appear for my team too.”

The co-founder of Keep It Cleaner went on to say that she also shares her ‘No. 1 support person’ Josh, who is on a fishing trip.

“I can get through the tough times at work knowing that what we do has a real impact on people around the world,” she added.

She continued, “I really struggle with the guilt that comes with being a working mom, but I’m also proud that my son can watch me go to work every day and build my career.”

Steph concluded her post by saying that although her son is not old enough to understand her job, she will continue to “try to be the best role model for him.”