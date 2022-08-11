Steph Claire Smith is doing the 30-day sex challenge with her husband

<!–

Fitness entrepreneur Steph Claire Smith has revealed that she and her husband complete a 30-day sex challenge that requires them to be intimate with each other every day for a month.

On her podcast KICPOD, the mother-of-one confessed to co-hosting Laura Henshaw that she was with her husband, Josh Miller, on day 13 of the challenge and listed the rules they had set.

Steph said she and Josh should be intimate with each other other than kissing every day and while it has been “really difficult” and there are times when she “just don’t care” the test has brought the couple closer together .

“The way we’ve defined it goes beyond kissing, but doesn’t necessarily have to be all the way to sex, if you can read between the lines,” she explained, adding that they decided to take up the challenge. after Josh saw it online.

Laura was audibly shocked by the ominous news and asked Steph if she was tired.

The 28-year-old famous daily sex can sometimes feel like a ‘complete task’ and the couple, who have a one-year-old Harvey, find it difficult to keep up the challenge after they’ve had an argument.

“There have been days when we’ve argued and then it’s like, ‘oh now we should have sex too,'” she said.

“But in the back of our minds, we really want to do this for each other, so you just work through it and it happens and then you’re in a really good mood before you go to bed.”

Steph (pictured with her son Harvey, aged one) said that while it has been “really difficult” and there are times when she “just doesn’t care,” the challenge has brought the couple closer together

Steph said some days are easier than others and sometimes she “just doesn’t care.”

“There are days, like there are without a challenge, when you really naturally feel like it without it being a task, so there have been times when it felt easier and it felt more like a habit, but it’s still hard.” , ‘ she said.

She said she and Josh tend to be intimate at the end of the day, but they’re “trying to work that out” and the challenge has had its benefits for their relationship.

“When we’re this close and intimate, everything’s better, we get along better, we’re cuddly all day, and we’re nicer to each other,” she said.

‘I’m curious if it gets easier or more difficult and what the rest of the challenge will bring.’