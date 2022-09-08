Steph Claire Smith breaks down in tears as she reveals she struggles being a working mother

<!–

Steph Claire Smith collapsed Thursday under the guilt of being a working mom.

The 28-year-old fitness influencer burst into tears when she suffered from sleep deprivation after a 12-hour workday.

She posted a photo of the tears streaming down her face on Instagram, along with one of her holding her son Harvey, one she shares with husband Josh Miller.

“Twelve hours on set yesterday followed by two hours of sleep because Harvey was up all night (the joy of choosing to come through),” she captioned the post.

‘Shout out to all the working parents out there – it’s hard, running a business is hard. While it is so rewarding, there are so many challenges that come with juggling mother and work life.

‘I broke last night. Most of the time I know for sure because of lack of sleep, but also because of the guilt, the feeling that I couldn’t be there 110% for Harvey because of the way I have to appear for my team too.”

The co-founder of Keep It Cleaner went on to say she also missed her “number one supporter” Josh, who is currently on a fishing trip.

She said she went back to work today, using her “KIC community” and fans as motivation to get her through it.

“I can get through the tough times at work knowing that what we do has a real impact on people around the world,” she said.

She continued, “I really struggle with the guilt that comes with being a working mom, but I’m also proud that my son can watch me go to work every day and build my career.”

Steph closed the post by saying that although her son Harvey was not old enough to understand her job, she would continue to “try to be the best role model for him.”

It comes after she and her husband just completed their 30-day sex challenge and revealed all the juicy details on KICPOD.

Josh joined the podcast along with his wife and her co-host Laura Henshaw to update fans on their thoughts now that the challenge is over, saying it has led them to prioritize intimacy in their relationship more.

He said he came to Steph thinking they took up the challenge after seeing it online and was surprised that she was more excited than him during the 30-day course as he always had a higher libido than she did.

Steph and Josh established a rule at the start of the month-long challenge – they had to be physically intimate in a way that “went beyond kissing” and admitted that “70 to 80 percent of the time” led to it “all the way.” ‘.