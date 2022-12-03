Steph Claire Smith, an Influencer, makes $1million on Melbourne home

<!–

Steph Claire Smith and husband Josh Miller sold their home in Brighton East and made a profit of nearly $1 million in just three years.

The 28-year-old fitness influencer bought the Melbourne pad in 2019 with her social media star husband for $2.475 million, according to real estate.au.

It sold for a whopping $3.455 million at an hour-long auction in June, netting the couple a profit of $980,000.

The 692 sq. ft. home comes complete with three bedrooms, a resort-style pool, an outdoor dining area, and a large walk-in closet.

Steph told her 1.5 million followers last week that she wanted to keep the reason behind the move private and that they continued to live with her parents until they moved to their “dream house.”

Gary Peer Caulfield North director Leon Gouzenfiter told newscorp that the house sold for “comfortably a few hundred thousand (dollars) above reserve.”

“Four or five families took part and it was bought by a local family who was well acquainted with the area,” said Mr Gouzenfiter.

“They were happy to buy something that was really nice and didn’t have to go through a building process, especially with the uncertainty of building prices.”

The house was purchased only four years ago and originally created as an exhibition house.

It comes after Steph had to defend her decision to remain a working mom after welcoming her son Harvey 18 months ago.

The fitness guru says she’s been criticized for going back to the office while her husband Josh Miller takes on the role of stay-at-home dad.

Steph, the founder of the Keep It Cleaner workout app, told 9Now she was frustrated with her critics’ ideas of what makes the “right” family setup.

She said trolls have labeled her parenting arrangement with Josh as “unnatural” and it “shouldn’t happen.”

“He’s an incredible dad,” she said. “He’s doing great… he’s so proud to be a stay-at-home dad.”

Steph said it’s important for all new parents to have a conversation about “who’s going back to work when.”