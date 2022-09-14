Steph Claire Smith admits she spies on her son’s babysitters through the baby monitor

<!–

Steph Claire Smith has admitted to “spying on her babysitters” and even used the microphone of her son’s baby monitor to criticize them from a distance.

The 28-year-old Melbourne fitness influencer has been compared to Big Brother after she revealed she’ll be babysitting ‘all the time’ when she’s away from her son Hervey.

“If it’s their first time doing it, I’ll watch,” she said on the most recent episode of the KICPOD podcast.

Speaking to her co-host and friend, Laura Henshaw, Steph said she even spied on her husband, Josh Miller.

Steph once warned friends that she was watching and could hear her talking, after they suggested the youngster put on an outfit that was “too small.”

“I said hey, I’m listening to your conversation,” she said.

Before giving in, she apologized to them for the break-in.

‘Are you Big Brother,’ Laura laughed.

The clip of the two friends and business associates was posted to Instagram, with the caption asking followers of the show what they think of Steph’s baby-monitoring habits.

“Is Steph Claire Smith normal?” read the message.

“Spying is a bad choice of words,” Steph replied, adding, “Laurs, you’ll be exactly the same.”

“For me it’s talking on the microphone,” Laura replied.

Another note from Steph.

“Family and friends know I don’t spy. I check in. Mainly because I miss him and am jealous. No one will want to babysit anymore.’

But it seems she’s not the only person checking the babysitting habits of their friends and family.

‘Guilty. I spoke on camera to let my father know that he had not put my son safely in the bed,” said one mother.

“Actually, every time the babysitter comes, I have to remove the Cubo app from my phone, because otherwise I do this too and I don’t switch off,” says another.

‘I cry. That awkward moment when you thought it was normal “sorry sorry – the glow dreamer isn’t at the right volume and she’s not using the light,” added a third.

And it’s not just parents.

“When a dog sits in front of me, I literally watch every minute and scream over the cameras ‘hug him, he wants love,'” said one woman.

Some people found spying uncomfortable.

One nanny said she would “lose it” if she discovered someone secretly watching her work all day.

“As long as they know they’re being watched. I’d be really upset if that was me as a professional nanny or even a friend,” she said.

“Video is fine, but listening to other people’s conversations is just wrong,” said one woman.

Steph Claire Smith has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.