How Megan Moroney’s Makeup Artist Created Her Flawless CMA Awards Beauty Look With AFFORDABLE Products

Although country music is often associated with a laid-back, rustic vibe, its stars use red carpet moments like the CMA Awards to show off their designer fashion and stunning beauty.

Before Megan Moroney won the coveted Artist of the Year award on Wednesday night, she hit the red carpet looking absolutely stunning.

The “No Caller ID” singer, 27, showed up in a custom Christian Siriano mermaid-style dress with a strapless bodice and dramatic skirt and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

She drew attention to her fun manicure with diamond rings on several of her fingers.

In her hands she held a custom Edie Parker cult, emblazoned with her album name: “Am I Ok?”

Megan’s long blonde hair was styled in sculpted waves, but it was her flawless makeup—perfectly blended and glowing—that we’re dying to replicate!

Luckily, a celebrity makeup artist Jessica Candage doesn’t keep her process a secret! And luckily for us, she used very affordable products.

“I wanted to create another makeup look for Megan using some of my favorite affordable products from SHEGLAM for you all, so here goes: I’m spilling the tea,” Jessica said.

‘When I thought of Megan’s CMA look, I really wanted to create balance with such a brightly colored dress. That’s why I chose soft, neutral tones and a beautiful glass-like sheen for the lid,” Jessica told Daily Mail.

‘It complimented her dress and jewelery but didn’t overpower the whole look – it created a beautiful synergy.’

The artist started with Sunburst Glow Mixer light/medium cool ($9.99) for a glossy base.

“For a soft pink blush, I used Color Bloom Liquid Blush in Petal Talk ($5.99) and contoured the skin with Sun Sculpt Liquid in Brown Sugar.”

Sun Sculpt Liquid ($5.99) comes in 14 shades and is one of SHEGLAM’s most popular items.

It has gained a lot of attention among beauty enthusiasts for its affordability, blendable formula, and natural-looking finish.

Jessica then used Lunar Glow Highlighter in Tea Cake ($7.99) for the high points of the cheeks and nose.

Along with the bright color of Megan’s Siriano dress, Jessica’s makeup tricks helped brighten her baby blues.

‘For the eyes, I used the Afterglow Palette ($9.99) with Soft Glam and Spritzer in the crease, Rose Quartz on the lid, and Truffle to blend out the lash line for a soft liner look.

‘I used the Lunar Glow Highlighter in Neutron Star ($7.99) on top of the lid for more glow.

A FEW SHEGLAM ITEMS IN JESSICA’S BEAUTY KIT:

‘For a sharp cat eye, I used the Pro Precision Waterproof Liner in black ($4.49) and then built up the lashes with All-In-One Volume and Curl Mascara ($8.49).

‘For under eyes, I used Like Magic 12 hour Concealer in Linen ($5.99) then my favorite SHEGLAM Insta-Ready Setting Powder in Bubblegum ($8.49).

‘I start by pressing the solid powder with a triangle and then bake with the loose powder side.’

For a defined brow, the expert used Brows on Demand in Taupe ($3.99), starting with the pencil side and switching to the wet brush for hair strokes.

She topped them off with Set Me Up Brow Gel ($5.49).

And to complete the look, she used Glam 101 Lipstick and Liner Duo in Berry Whip ($5.49) and a touch of Hot Goss Plumping Lip Gloss in That’s Juicy ($4.99)!