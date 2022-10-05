Step-mom, 33, is charged with trying to castrate her stepson, 5, in campaign of abuse

<!–

A North Carolina stepmother has been charged with burning and trying to castrate her five-year-old stepson after a campaign of abuse that ended in attempted murder.

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, was arrested after her stepson was taken to Wilson Medical Center’s emergency room on July 29 with horrific third-degree burns and other injuries.

Among other things, she is charged with attempted murder and malicious castration.

The doctors were disturbed to see bruises on the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genitals. Police described the case as ‘horrific’, according to local news station ABC 11.

Some of the many injuries appeared to have been inflicted earlier and in the process of healing.

Mugshot of Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, after she was arrested Sept. 30 on various charges, including attempted murder and malicious castration

The burns were so severe — the worst degree is considered to have melted the fat under the skin — that the child had to be moved to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Burn Center for further treatment.

The Department of Social Services issued a referral to the local sheriff’s office for child abuse after determining the injuries could not be self-inflicted.

Byrd was arrested on September 30 and charged with attempted murder, aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of aggravated child abuse with physical injury.

The child has not been named by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and is still being treated for his injuries.

Byrd’s husband, Timothy Dean Byrd, died on September 8, 2021. He left three children in her care, including two who were adopted in 2019.

The stepmother is being held on a $2 million secured bond, according to reports.