Step inside the French farmhouse of Vogue’s former fashion director Lucinda Chambers

It really is nothing from the outside, like a child’s drawing of a house with a door and windows on both sides. If I saw it in an estate agent’s window, I’d probably pass,’ says Lucinda Chambers with typical British understatement of her former 19th-century farmhouse in Toulouse, where she has been holidaying with her husband Simon and their three. sons over the past 22 years.

The property’s simple exterior gives no hint of what awaits inside. Chambers, a former Vogue fashion director and co-founder of fashion emporium Collagerie and sustainable label Colville, admits that when it comes to interior design, she “loves everything”. As such, her home is a warm cornucopia of maximalist brocante finds that reflect her skate tastes or, as she says, ‘where I like to go freestyle’.

In the living room, geometric rugs complement wicker chairs and mirrors, and elsewhere there are mismatched ceramics, pearl bottles and throws from local thrift stores. Red-white-striped fabric is a leitmotif that is woven into curtains, cushions and tablecloths. She laughs: ‘I’m sober. I wish I was more hard-wearing, but I like stripes, patterns, Moroccan influences and objects found on my travels.’

In the living room, patterns rule, from the Indian kantha textiles covering an Ikea sofa to the striped rug bought at a Swedish garage sale. Chambers created the ottoman by attaching a block covered in dip-dyed linen to vintage legs from Ebay. The mirror is from maisonsdumonde.com

It was a stroke of serendipity back in 2000 that led to her and Simon getting their French getaway. During dinner at a friend’s home in London, they learned that mutual acquaintances, Cindy and Richard, were selling their house in Toulouse. “Thirty-five years ago I had a small housewares shop in London’s Shepherd’s Bush called Swallows and Amazons. Cindy had come in one day and bought a rug and said it was ‘for the blue and white room in Toulouse’. It read so romantic and the house had stuck in my head. So when we knew it was for sale we flew out the next day.’

In the kitchen, vintage chairs are scattered around a table that belonged to the previous owners. A rug from a pound shop in London adds a pop of colour, as do the bright woven decanters from a local thrift store. For a similar chandelier try curiousa.co.uk

Chambers was thrilled to discover that everything in the house was also being sold: the quilts, the hats on the wall, the car. ‘This is how I sold it to Simon – I told him we didn’t need to buy anything!’ A few decades later, only the kitchen table and an ashtray remain.

The first thing she did when she moved in was to paint the attic space white and enlarge the outdoor patio and add oversized pebbles to the floor. She then built what she refers to as ‘Nando’s’, an outdoor kitchen where everyone cooks.

Striped fabric from London’s Portobello Road has been made into hallway curtains, for similar try ianmankin.co.uk. The hats belong to family and friends who regularly come to stay. For a similar rug try frenchconnection.com

Chambers’ appetite for a decorating project is something she attributes to her mother. As a child, she moved every 18 months, although she always stayed on page 50 in London AZ (around Knightsbridge), and her mother decorated each new house in a different style, from rococo to ultra-modern. ‘She was incredible – she could build stone walls, put up wallpaper, take down ceilings. I suppose like her I’m good with my hands.’

Of her Toulouse house, Chambers concludes that it is constantly evolving, ‘a very up-and-down valley’ and also like a Tardis that sleeps ten. ‘I’m always adding things, bringing things from London, traveling with inappropriate luggage and wearing lampshades on my head.’