Step aside Salah – Firmino is the Liverpool star who loves terrorising Arsenal
Roberto Firmino was a rare spark in a poor season in Liverpool and is expected to be the key man again against Arsenal.
The Brazilian has scored more goals against The Gunners than any other club in the Premier League during his seven-year stay at Anfield.
Firmino, who turned 31 on Sunday, was tipped off for a new campaign on the sidelines of Liverpool’s attack following the arrival of Darwin Nunez.
But the latter suffered an early setback after being shown a red card in Liverpool’s second game of the season and has struggled to find his niche ever since.
Diogo Jota was injured at the time, opening the door for Firmino to take his place and the forward has not looked back.
He is Liverpool’s top scorer this season over Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah, with a brace in last time’s 3-3 draw with Brighton.
His five goals in the club’s first six Premier League appearances this season are as many as he scored in 20 appearances last season.
The Reds will face league leaders Arsenal this Sunday and it will be a game many players will be wary of as the Gunners start the season.
Still, Firmino will be one who will enjoy the encounter, having scored nine Premier League goals against Arsenal.
Liverpool played three games against Arsenal in 2017 and in every game Firmino scored and assisted in both two wins and a draw for his side.
The following year, in December 2018, he scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick in a 5-1 win against the Gunners.
Firmino went on to suffer a mini-drought on the next four times he met Arsenal at the highest level, but he did score in the most recent encounter – a 2-0 win over the Emirates in March.
empathize
Newcastle pokes fun at talkSPORT’s Jordan as takeover banner recalls famous quote
Jota opened the scoring in that match, which also contributed to his own stunning goalscoring record against Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Portuguese has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Arsenal, including five in four since joining Liverpool.
In fact, Jota averages against the Gunners every 67 minutes.
That is the best goal ratio of any player in Premier League history against Arsenal who has played against them for at least 200 minutes.
Arsenal have only won one of their last 14 Premier League games against Liverpool – with a fit and firing Firmino and Jota on the attack that doesn’t look set to change any time soon…
