Step aside, Dr. Pimple Popper! Dentist horrifies the internet with horrible teeth videos

These stomach-churning videos will make you think twice about missing a day of brushing your teeth.

Just like Los Angeles-based TikTok creator Dr. Pimple Popper the dentistWith millions of views and over 500,000 followers, she posts content that confronts content that you simply can’t take your eyes off, even if you want to.

He shares videos of food and debris being removed from open cavities, cleaning away years of plaque buildup and other dental ailments.

While it’s unclear if the videos he posts are all from patients he sees, there’s no denying that the content resonates with millions.

Green leafy vegetables extracted from the cavity – 127.4 million

Los Angeles-based Thekidzdentist shared this TikTok video showing pieces of what appears to be food being removed from a cavity.

More leafy green appears as a hook continues to dig into the cavity in a video viewed by more than 127 million

This video shows a close-up of a person’s mouth with the camera focused on their back teeth, one with a significant cavity.

A small hook is seen scraping away food that has become embedded in the cavity, or “dental glue” as he likes to call it in some videos, prompting scrupulous reactions from viewers.

The first thing to emerge is a small yellow piece of rubble before a second dig turns up a couple of leafy greens.

They all disappear into a suction tube, revealing the true size of the cavity.

“Bro had a full meal there,” one person wrote in the comments.

‘How does that happen????? said another TikTok user, adding a crying face emoji.

Others said they were going to brush their teeth after watching this video.

The video has garnered more than 1.207 million views since it was posted in October.

‘What the hell?’ – 4.6 million visits

A second video shows more food being extracted from a larger cavity.

The TikTok creator’s shared videos have been viewed by millions and this one is no exception.

In this second video, what appears to be food is extracted from another cavity, and keeps coming out.

“She looks like she’s cleaning, but she’s actually cooking,” read one person’s reaction.

“Bros got tomatoes (sic), peanuts and pickles,” another TikTok user speculated.

A third person quipped, “Good soup.”

Soft dental caries – 1.6 million visits

This third video shows the beginning of a root canal where a drill is removing tooth decay.

A larger shot of the amount of soft tooth decay that has rotted this person’s teeth

Another video shows how tooth decay is removed to do a root canal, using a dentist’s drill.

“Let’s go to the center of this tooth, honey,” says the children’s dentist.

How can food get stuck in my cavity? Tooth decay or cavities occur when the hard surface of the teeth is damaged and holes begin to open up. These “can form annoying and painful food traps that you may not be able to deal with unless you floss,” according to Annapolis Dental Care. To make matters worse, trapped food can speed up spoilage and enlarge the cavity.

‘This is the first step for a root canal and what we have to do is open up the tooth, access it, make everything bigger, so we can use our drill and get all the decay out.

‘All this brown stuff, that’s soft decay. That is rot.

“Eventually we can get to the nerve canals… We’ll see a big, fat, juicy nerve and then we’ll be able to cut it out, that’s the start of a root canal.”

Cavities and dental caries are “permanently damaged areas on the hard surface of teeth that develop into small openings or holes,” according to the mayo clinic.

It’s “caused by a combination of factors, including bacteria in your mouth, frequent snacking, drinking sugary drinks, and not brushing your teeth well.”

‘Tooth goop’ – 5.1 million views

‘What’s stuck in this huge cavity?’ thekidzdentist asks in the title of this video.

“That’s rice for sure,” one person speculated.

Other guesses were ‘coconut’ and an ‘egg sunny side up’.

Whatever it was, it was a moment people couldn’t stop watching.

TikTok creator calls debris removed from a cavity ‘dental glue’

‘Tartar Alert’ – 8.2 million visits

OMG 😱 Tartar Alert 🚨 This is a severe buildup of tartar, also known as calculus on the teeth. Shown here is a major dental cleaning with calculus removal! Tartar can only be removed by a dentist or hygienist. Tartar is a hardened plaque that sticks to teeth like calcified rock ⚠️ It's a mix of bacteria, food and minerals from saliva. This severe case comes from years of not brushing properly. This can cause gum disease, infection, and bad breath.

A whole chunk of plaque comes right off these teeth. Some of the videos show plaque that has built up over the years.

It’s not just the cavity videos that rack up the views.

This video shows the tartar that has built up over the years.

“This is severe tartar buildup… Tartar is a hardened plaque that sticks to teeth like calcified rock,” says thekidzdentist.

It is a mixture of bacteria, food and minerals from saliva. This severe case comes from years of not brushing properly.’

A hair also appears to be trapped in plaque after it is removed from the teeth.

“So satisfying to see it removed,” one person wrote.

But most people were puzzled by how long he went without treatment.

‘Baby Bottle Syndrome’ – 1.4 million views

I hate to see this in the office, but I am happy to know that I will be able to get the child out of pain and on the right path to proper diet/oral health. This is called "bottle syndrome" and occurs when the child sleeps with a bottle/glass of milk/juice/sweetened liquids. Sugar stays on teeth overnight and causes these big cavities! This can be easily prevented with proper oral hygiene and the use of sugar-free liquids for your child.

‘Baby bottle syndrome’ occurs when a young child sleeps with a bottle filled with milk, juice or sugary liquids

Another dental problem that thekidz dentist likes to talk about is “baby bottle syndrome”.

He shared a video of a toddler’s front teeth wearing down when “a toddler sleeps with a bottle or sippy cup filled with milk, juice, or sugary liquids.”

The Colgate website further describes the type of decay: ‘Some of the liquid from the bottle accumulates behind the front teeth of the sleeping child.

“The bacteria that cause cavities have all the time and sugars they need to erode the enamel on those tiny teeth.”