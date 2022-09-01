Stella McCartney reveals she gave her father Paul her vegan skincare for his 80th birthday

Stella McCartney has revealed that she gave her father Paul her own vegan skincare line for his 80th birthday and spoke about her late mother Linda.

The fashion designer, 50, has spoken of her father’s 80th birthday celebrations in June, saying she gifted him items from her new sustainable skincare line STELLA.

She admitted it can be very difficult to buy for the Beatles star, tellingly: The Telegraph: ‘He will love it, he positively mourned the passing of my first skincare line.’

Family: Stella McCartney has revealed that she gave her father Paul her own vegan skincare line for his 80th birthday and talked about her late mother Linda

Stella went on to talk about her relationship with her late mother Linda, who died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 56.

She candidly admitted that she wants to do things in life that her mother never had the chance to do.

“I rode my horse there recently and lived my best life thinking, All that matters is that I can do all the things I wish my mom had,” she said.

Stella also said that pursuit has continued in her professional life, as she said she believes her mother would “love” and “trust” her new “beauty and beauty line.”

Parents: Stella went on to talk about her relationship with her late mother Linda (pictured with Paul in 1989), who died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 56

She said her business means “so much” to her and said she wants to try and change things in the world, like her animal rights activist mother Linda did.

Speaking of her mother’s makeup, Stella admitted that she begged Linda to wear makeup when she was a teenager and even occasionally did her makeup.

She said her mother loved essential oils and would make them from roses they grew in their garden.

Stella thought back to her childhood between a farm in Sussex and in Scotland with her parents and siblings.

Gift: The 50-year-old designer spoke about her father’s 80th birthday (pictured in 2014) in June and said she gifted him items from her new sustainable skincare line STELLA.

She described her childhood as natural and said that spending time in Scotland was always where she felt ‘clean’.

Speaking of her upbringing, she said, “We were always naked, my parents didn’t even wear deodorant and yet they never smoked.”

Linda McCartney, born Eastman, married Sir Paul in 1969 and formed the band Wings with him in 1971.

In addition to Stella, Linda and Paul also share children Heather, 59, Mary, 53, and James, 44.

Paul also shares daughter Beatrice, 18, with his ex-wife, former model Heather Mills, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2008.

Admiration: Stella (pictured in June 2018) candidly admitted that she wants to do things in life that her mother Linda never had the chance to do

Stella married her husband Alasdhair Willis in 2013 and the couple share children Miller (17), Bailey (15), Beckett (14) and Reiley (11).

It comes after it was reported that Stella was locked in a rivalry with fellow fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

According to The Sun, Stella wasn’t the most pleased after one of her top stylists Jane How now chooses to collaborate more with former Spice Girl Victoria, 48, rather than her.

It is rumored that Jane was the third person to make the move to Victoria’s team.

A source told the publication: ‘To say there is professional rivalry at the highest level is an understatement. Both are hugely successful through sheer hard work and talent.

Upbringing: She described her childhood (pictured with her parents and sisters Heather and Mary in 1976) as natural and said her time in Scotland was where she felt ‘clean’

“They respect each other immensely. But there is a lot of tension in the workplace.

“Stella feels like quite a few of the A-list names she used to dress have abandoned her for Victoria.

“And everyone in her office is talking about Jane not being with Stella anymore.”

The source added that their rivalry is “intense but exciting” and they don’t like the idea of ​​playing off against each other, so try to enjoy the “healthy competition”.

Representatives for Victoria and Stella have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.