Stella Maxwell wears black crop top and matching compression shorts while leaving gym in Los Angeles

Stella Maxwell wore all-black workout clothes on Tuesday as she left a Los Angeles gym after a workout session.

The 32-year-old Belgian model wore a black short-sleeved crop top that showed off her flat abs, along with black compression shorts that emphasized her long legs.

Stella completed her sporty ensemble with black sneakers.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel had her long blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

Stella added a pop of color red lipstick and accessorized them with sunglasses and a necklace.

She also carried a small black bag and her cell phone when she left the gym.

The Brussels-born beauty recently returned from a fun work trip with Irina Shayk, 36, in Ibiza.

Stella shared a beach photo on Instagram earlier this month showing her covering her bare chest with just her hand as she posed next to Irina, Imaan Hammam and Ella Balinska for Burberry swimsuits.

Stella was born in Brussels, Belgium and lived there until she was 13, when her family briefly moved to Australia.

Her family settled in Wellington, New Zealand when she was 14.

Stella was studying at the University of Otago when she was discovered by an agency from Dunedin, New Zealand.

She became Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 and is also the face of the cosmetics brand Max Factor.

Stella briefly dated pop star Miley Cyrus, 29, in 2015 and was in a relationship with Kristen Stewart, 32, from late 2016 to late 2018.