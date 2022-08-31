WhatsNew2Day
Stella Maxwell wears black crop top and matching compression shorts while leaving gym in Los Angeles

Stella Maxwell wears a black crop top and matching compression shorts as she exits the gym in Los Angeles

By Paul Chavez for Dailymail.com

Published: 06:51, 31 August 2022

Stella Maxwell wore all-black workout clothes on Tuesday as she left a Los Angeles gym after a workout session.

The 32-year-old Belgian model wore a black short-sleeved crop top that showed off her flat abs, along with black compression shorts that emphasized her long legs.

Stella completed her sporty ensemble with black sneakers.

Works well: Stella Maxwell wore all-black workout gear on Tuesday as she left a Los Angeles gym after a workout session

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel had her long blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

Stella added a pop of color red lipstick and accessorized them with sunglasses and a necklace.

She also carried a small black bag and her cell phone when she left the gym.

The Brussels-born beauty recently returned from a fun work trip with Irina Shayk, 36, in Ibiza.

All-black outfit: The 32-year-old Belgian model wore a black short-sleeved crop top that showed off her flat abs, along with black compression shorts that emphasized her long legs

Hair up: Stella had her long blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail

Top model: The blond beauty, shown in June in Paris, was voted No. 1 in 2016 Maxim's Hot 100 List

Stella shared a beach photo on Instagram earlier this month showing her covering her bare chest with just her hand as she posed next to Irina, Imaan Hammam and Ella Balinska for Burberry swimsuits.

Stella was born in Brussels, Belgium and lived there until she was 13, when her family briefly moved to Australia.

Her family settled in Wellington, New Zealand when she was 14.

Beach Snap: The Brussels-born beauty shared a beach snap on Instagram earlier this month that showed her covering her bare chest with just her hand as she posed alongside Irina, Imaan Hammam and Ella Balinska for Burberry swimsuits

Stella was studying at the University of Otago when she was discovered by an agency from Dunedin, New Zealand.

She became Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 and is also the face of the cosmetics brand Max Factor.

Stella briefly dated pop star Miley Cyrus, 29, in 2015 and was in a relationship with Kristen Stewart, 32, from late 2016 to late 2018.

Past Relationships: Stella, seen in May in France, had a brief relationship with pop star Miley Cyrus, 29, in 2015, and was in a relationship with Kristen Stewart, 32, from late 2016 to late 2018

