Stella Maxwell puts her enviable figure on display in a black bodysuit on a coffee run in LA

Stella Maxwell cut a sporty figure in a black bodysuit styled with Adidas track pants while getting her caffeine fix in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

As she geared up to pick up a hot drink on Sunday, the 32-year-old supermodel showed off her incredibly fit physique as she sauntered over to a coffeehouse.

For her laid-back getaway, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has complemented her casual look with oversized designer sunglasses and black and white sneakers.

The Brussels-born beauty, who wore nude lipstick and minimal makeup, let her platinum blonde hair fall freely over her sun-kissed shoulders.

The catwalk queen, who has walked for designers like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger, recently returned from a fun work trip with Irina Shayk in Ibiza.

On her Instagram, Maxwell shared a slideshow full of photos from her recent trip to Paris, France.

In addition to capturing a classic photo of the Eiffel Tower, the five-meter star documented visits to multiple museums in the City of Love.

Kristen Stewart’s ex-girlfriend was born in Brussels, Belgium and lived there until she was 13, when her family briefly moved to Australia.

Her family settled in Wellington, New Zealand when she was 14.

Stella was studying at the University of Otago when she was discovered by an agency from Dunedin, New Zealand.

She became Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 and is also the face of the cosmetics brand Max Factor.

Stella was voted number one in Maxim’s Hot 100 List for 2016.

The blonde beauty has graced the cover of multiple international editions of Vogue and walked the catwalk in front of top designers.

Stella had a brief relationship with pop singer Miley Cyrus, 29, in 2015.

She was also in a relationship with actress Kristen Stewart, 32, from December 2016 to late 2018 and they briefly resumed dating in 2019.

Stella signed with IMG Models in March 2021.